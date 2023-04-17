Style Folio: Buzz Tang of The Anthology on Learning and Unlearning from Menswear

Co-founder of bespoke tailoring brand The Anthology, Buzz Tang talks about the menswear trends he loves (and hates), dressing Bill Nighy and the ultimate gentleman’s accessory.

The Anthology’s Buzz Tang knows a thing or two about suits. His love for the sartorial began in his childhood and peaked when he held station as a cloth merchant’s apprentice in Savile Row, London. With his experience in designing bespoke and made-to-measure garments for a coterie of esteemed gentlemen – actor Bill Nighy among them – Tang has found himself “learning and unlearning from menswear”.

What inspired you to co-found the Anthology?

Having the privilege to run The Anthology is a matter of serendipity. I met Andy – the other pillar of The Anthology – when I was 18. With his expertise in bespoke tailoring and my experience moonlighting on Savile Row as a cloth merchant while being a design student, Andy and I knew there’d be an opportunity to start a tailoring-focused label that’s imbued with a strong creative identity. We wanted to convey the story of a modern man who carries a tasteful eclectic identity, with a slight reminiscence of the appreciation for traditional craft – a bricolage of the modern and the old. We wanted to make a mark in this industry, rectify the fallacy and bring a new perspective to the world of tailoring, hence the establishment of The Anthology.

Would you say suits are a uniform?

I think yes and no, and it depends on where you are.I think a suit and a tie or a suit and a shirt could be a uniform when you work in certain industries. Having said that, being a uniform isn’t necessarily a bad thing, because when, at work, you have unlimited possibilities, it might give a headache to someone who isn’t into dressing up.

Buzz Tang (left) in The Anthology’s honey jacket

Which tailoring trends excite you – and which would you like to disappear?

Neutral colours are being explored a lot more. Brighter colours are also getting implemented ever since the pandemic. People are getting more open-minded in terms of what they can wear. And I think people have become more casual, meaning we’re exploring different forms and silhouettes. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a formal suit designed in a specific configuration. One thing I don’t want to be overly referenced would be military- connotated designs. A lot of menswear designers have a strong focus on military- inspired silhouettes, which I do think sometimes goes a little overboard. When it comes to, for example, Gurkha trousers – I don’t want them to take over the whole sartorial scenery, because it may come off as inappropriate.

Tell us about the suit you made for Bill Nighy at the SAG awards.

We specialise in bespoke and made-to- measure tailoring. Bespoke is our bread and butter. Bill, fortunately, is a bespoke client. He has a long-standing relationship with us. And that was his second or third garment, made in black barathea wool, which is a very traditional black-tie material. With black evening suits, if they’re done in a single-breasted construction, they usually come with a peak-lapel design, but Bill’s specifically featured a notched lapel, which is more like a traditional sport jacket.

Anna: The Biography

What’s the biggest fashion faux pas?

Wearing a jacket and trousers that come in a very similar colour and trying to make it look like a suit. Have a set, don’t just go for a jacket and a trouser – those are completely different things.

Which book did you read recently?

Anna: the Biography by Amy Odell. It’s quite an interesting one, which documents the life of a fashion hero. I think [Anna Wintour’s] vision for a fashion magazine company was truly forward-thinking for her era.

Daniel Roth platinum chronograph

What’s your favourite piece in your wardrobe?

Lately I’ve been routed back to dark navy and midnight navy suits in a cashmere blend. That could be one of my favourites. My second would be one of our house’s signature items – our honey jacket. It’s an oatmeal cream jacket, but goes a little more yellowish and dusty.

What’s a man’s best accessory?

A time-only watch. It says a lot. You see these financially successful people who wear complicated watches – calendars, chronographs and tourbillions. One of my favourites is a very simple Patek Philippe Calatrava; another is an early Daniel Roth – I think his ’90s pieces were spectacular.