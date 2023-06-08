New in Women’s Fashion This June: Ambush, Diesel and More

Everything new in women’s fashion this June 2023 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on.

Coveted fashion finds reach this month beyond mere ornamentation, offering a transcendental escape to a place between memory and aspiration. More than a mere nod to sartorial prowess, it serves as a window on a land where handbags can be spectres and cyborgs become revellers and divinities.

Shop: New in Women’s Fashion this June

Ambush

Once renowned for its oversized silhouettes, Ambush has shifted in spring/summer 2023 to celebrating the beauty of the body. From daring miniskirts that tempt and tantalise with their indecent appeal to outrageous chain tops and retro sunglasses, this Japanese cult classic seems to have single-handedly spawned a new epoch of clubbing couture.

Sweetlimejuice

Although barbed-wire-inspired jewellery can often suggest a Biblical crown of thorns, this spiky Sweetlimejuice bracelet studded with pink stones could spark destiny’s fire in some hearts, and even inspire a volume of verses.

Diesel

Among Diesel’s widely celebrated denim, its De-Bikerboot Oenaf jeans command a special place. Wrapping around the thighs like second skin, they flow into a pair of boots with heels raised high. You need never worry about losing your slipper now, dear Cinderella.

Mugler

Slipping into an armour of femininity is no longer such a far-fetched notion, especially when it comes in the form of this blush-pink Mugler corset – which comes fresh off the runway, mind you. Perfectly embodying Casey Cadwallader’s profound understanding of body tectonics and with provocative cutouts along the sides, this piece will morph your figure into an object of irresistible appeal.

Alexander McQueen

The world rarely seems rosier than when viewed through Alexander McQueen’s Spike Studs Cat-Eye Mask sunglasses. The pink lenses convey a sense of limitlessness and freedom, conjuring a cosmos as masterfully as any imagined by George Lucas.

Coperni

To Coperni’s brave inquiry, “What if a bag wanted to become a ghost?” this exquisite phantom emerged: a Swipe glass bag in an ethereal shade of rose that could well be the first worldly possession bestowing entrance to most privileged circles of the afterlife.