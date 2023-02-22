Runway Report: London Fashion Week Autumn 2023 Day 3 Recap

Day three of London fashion week brought together the most unlikely fashion-calendar neighbours. Erdem offered its intellectual, romantic, literary (but never literal) Victorian fantasy, while JW Anderson compelled us to celebrate his own enduring legacy (and we happily obliged). Keep reading to discover more and check out our picks from day two here.

Erdem























This season, Erdem Moralioglu ventured into a world of Victorian women, exploring the intricate paths of their destinies. His eye was drawn toward the pieces of antiquity which he found while restoring his house in Bloomsbury. Unlike John Galliano‘s extroverted approach to the era, laden with feathers, tulle, and trains, Moralioglu’s version of Victoriana was both simplified and dignified. Bright colours such as purple and arsenic-yellow were used to bring together otherwise disparate pieces, like opera gloves with bow-like attachments or crinoline-inspired asymmetric frocks. It would, of course, be an injustice not to mention the plethora of strong tailoring pieces, like a brocade suit or a jet-embroidered coat over a prairie dress, or the simple black tux in the beginning of the show.

JW Anderson





















On the day of the JW Anderson autumn 2023 show, those who paid attention could see a tale of history play out. Anderson had partnered with the esteemed choreographer Michael Clark, and the collection was set to honour them both. By taking elements from his past collections, combined with Clark’s personal touches, one could easily observe the story unfolding on their own. From faux-fur tops adorned with pockets pulled right out of the autumn 2022 collection, to tunics embellished with collars and trims – no doubt re-appropriated from the menswear show of the same season – each detail spoke volumes of the creative minds at work in collaboration.

Christopher Kane





















It had been an age since someone had wondered about the prospect of a flower blooming from the ground of concrete – an age until Christopher Kane. His autumn 2023 collection was something of a romanticised homage to the wonders of the mundane. The grey sleeveless dress that opened the show was nothing short of a delight, with a single embroidered floral motif nearing its hem and a stiff “chopping block” collar that had given the model such grace and poise as if she could have been getting her license updated at the nearby DMV. The collection then took an unexpected twist into the realms of vinyl and bustles, some styled with Kane’s signature cut-out sweaters, others embedded into camisole mini dresses bedecked with sequins.

Nensi Dojaka





















Nensi Dojaka is a member of the provocative young brigade of fashion designers who capitalised on the revenge dressing trend post pandemic. The autumn 2023 collection is a symbol of the designer’s attempts to veer into the newfound elegance. Yes, sheer fabrics, bra tops and cleavage were aplenty, yet this time, one of them was styled with wide-leg jeans and an elegant long coat. There were the beloved fetihsisms as well, as seen from the intricate bustier of that fishtail dress, composed of sheer panels and a couple of ruffles, resembling a harness in its construction.