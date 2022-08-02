Kim Jones Designs Skin And Car For Dior x Gran Turismo 7 

French fashion house Dior has collaborated with racing game Gran Turismo 7 for a unique in-game experience that combines the thrill of racing with the pull of glamour.

Kim Jones, the artistic director of the Dior men’s collection, designed the fashion brand’s gear, or skin, for players to use in the game. The complete set includes the virtual version of a vintage car — a cream-coloured De Tomaso Mangusta.

The collaboration between Dior and the game was announced at the Gran Turismo 7 World Series Showdown in Salzburg, Austria, on 30 July. Dior’s inaugural virtual capsule for Gran Turismo 7 will be unveiled within the game on 25 August.

Complete racing set from jumpsuit to car

Image credit: DIOR GT7 © Amber Grace Dixon

The capsule consists of a yellow-and-grey jumpsuit with matching gloves, reinterpreted Diorizon shoes, and a blue-and-grey helmet.

The items bear Dior Oblique motifs, the CD Diamond initials along with a “Christian Dior Atelier Avenue Montaigne” patch.

Dior men’s design director Lucy Beeden said that inspiration for the project came from the glamorous lifestyle of the 1960s through the 1980s.

The number “47” is displayed prominently in large font on the back of the jumpsuit and the hood of the De Tomaso Mangusta. The number is a tribute to the year 1947, when the house’s founder, Christian Dior, held his first fashion show.

“Whenever we are doing any sort of projects at Dior, we always look directly back into the archive and find a way of connecting it always to Monsieur Dior himself,” Beeden is heard saying in a video shared by Christian Dior on its YouTube channel.

What is Gran Turismo 7?

Gran Turismo 7 is the seventh edition of the long-running racing game franchise, which is significantly more popular with men.

The game is the latest in the series created by Japanese studio Polyphony Digital — a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. It is available exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

(Main and Featured images: Christian Dior/YouTube)