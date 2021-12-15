Editor’s Picks: Our Editorial Director Shares Her Top Holiday Gift Picks

As part of our Editor’s Picks series, our editorial director shares her top holiday gift picks.

In need of last-minute gift-shopping ideas? Allow our team’s personal wishlists to provide a little inspiration. And make sure to check out our entire Christmas Edit for more.

Our Editorial Director’s Top Holiday Gift Picks

Crockery from the Seletti Hybrid Collection

I’d love to entertain guests this season by serving up a feast with colourful eclectic Seletti Hybrid crockery. This alone should be enough to get tongues wagging at the dining table.

SHOP HERE

Artwork from Sonic Editions, at Lane Crawford

Giving and receiving artwork tends to be much more personal and intimate. I’d love to hang up this framed and numbered David Bowie print from Sonic Editions, at Lane Crawford.

Crop Top and Joggers from Fendi x SKIMS

Ok, I’ll admit I was a little sceptical when this collab was announced, but I’ve really come around to like some of the range. Activate your wardrobe with these vivid logo Fendi x SKIMS sporty crop top and joggers.

PJs from Marie France Van Damme

Get cosy and slip into something more comfortable with silky Marie France Van Damme PJs, my personal favourite being the monochrome palm print versions — lounge-y but also rather louche and glamorous.

Pont 9 Soft MM Handbag in Sienne Doree from Louis Vuitton

Gently does it with this Louis Vuitton Soft MM handbag in buttery brown leather (sienne doree). Supple leathers for winter are a dream and this model is super versatile.

Gold 1837 Makers Signet Ring from Tiffany & Co

Christmas can be a hard time for someone who usually eschews feminine jewellery. So I’d rather lend some sparkle with a piece that’s ultra-modern, such as this gold Tiffany & Co 1837 Makers signet ring.

Essex Pointed Ankle-boots from Balenciaga

I love a sleek little heel, and these black Balenciaga buckle boots are totally giving me lady boss vibes — a perfectly sophisticated winter shoe.

SHOP HERE