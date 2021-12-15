Editor’s Picks: Our Editorial Director Shares Her Top Holiday Gift Picks

By Jing Zhang
Editorial Director
15 Dec 2021
Editor’s Picks: Our Editorial Director Shares Her Top Holiday Gift Picks
Style
Editor’s Picks: Our Editorial Director Shares Her Top Holiday Gift Picks

As part of our Editor’s Picks series, our editorial director shares her top holiday gift picks.

In need of last-minute gift-shopping ideas? Allow our team’s personal wishlists to provide a little inspiration. And make sure to check out our entire Christmas Edit for more.

Our Editorial Director’s Top Holiday Gift Picks

Crockery from the Seletti Hybrid Collection

editor's picks holiday gift picks christmas gift guide

I’d love to entertain guests this season by serving up a feast with colourful eclectic Seletti Hybrid crockery. This alone should be enough to get tongues wagging at the dining table.

SHOP HERE

Artwork from Sonic Editions, at Lane Crawford

editor's picks holiday gift picks christmas gift guide

Giving and receiving artwork tends to be much more personal and intimate. I’d love to hang up this framed and numbered David Bowie print from Sonic Editions, at Lane Crawford.

Crop Top and Joggers from Fendi x SKIMS

editor's picks holiday gift picks christmas gift guide

Ok, I’ll admit I was a little sceptical when this collab was announced, but I’ve really come around to like some of the range. Activate your wardrobe with these vivid logo Fendi x SKIMS sporty crop top and joggers.

PJs from Marie France Van Damme

Get cosy and slip into something more comfortable with silky Marie France Van Damme PJs, my personal favourite being the monochrome palm print versions — lounge-y but also rather louche and glamorous.

Pont 9 Soft MM Handbag in Sienne Doree from Louis Vuitton

Gently does it with this Louis Vuitton Soft MM handbag in buttery brown leather (sienne doree). Supple leathers for winter are a dream and this model is super versatile.

Gold 1837 Makers Signet Ring from Tiffany & Co

Christmas can be a hard time for someone who usually eschews feminine jewellery. So I’d rather lend some sparkle with a piece that’s ultra-modern, such as this gold Tiffany & Co 1837 Makers signet ring.

Essex Pointed Ankle-boots from Balenciaga

I love a sleek little heel, and these black Balenciaga buckle boots are totally giving me lady boss vibes — a perfectly sophisticated winter shoe.

SHOP HERE

Editor's picks Christmas Gift Guides Holiday Gift Guides Holiday Gift Ideas Holiday Gift Guide 2021 Editor's Picks 2021

Jing Zhang
Editorial Director
Jing Zhang has lived in the UK, Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Now, she splits her time between Hong Kong and London. She has worked in media for over 15 years, across both magazines and newspapers, covering style, design & architecture, culture, travel, arts, film and social issues. Having developed an expertise in Asian creative industries and fashion, She regularly consults brands, speaks & moderates international forums. In her downtime, Jing loves globetrotting, painting and reading escapist novels, glass in hand.
Fashion beauty ART Design travel people culture Tech

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.