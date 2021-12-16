Editor’s Picks: Our Managing Editor Shares Her Top Holiday Gift Picks

By Stephanie Ip
Managing Editor
16 Dec 2021
Style
As part of our Editor’s Picks series, our managing editor shares her top holiday gift picks.

In need of last-minute gift-shopping ideas? Allow our team’s personal wishlists to provide a little inspiration. And make sure to check out our entire Christmas Edit for more.

Our Managing Editor’s Top Holiday Gift Picks

Les Mains Hermes Nail Polish in Orange Brulé

editors picks holiday gift guide managing editor hermes nail polish

Hermès has launched its line of nail polish, and we’re absolutely loving the high-pigment, high gloss formula. There are 24 shades in the collection, but our pick is obviously in the brand’s signature orange – orange brulé.

Floral Pendant from the Van Cleef & Arpels Lotus Collection

best jewellery to gift this holiday season 2021

This dainty floral pendant in Van Cleef & ArpelsLotus Collection, completely set in shimmering diamonds, has just the right touch of purity and grace, and reminds me of snow-covered nature.

The MB&F x Bvlgari Legacy Machine Flying T’Allegra

editors picks holiday gift guide managing editor bvlgari watch

Having MB&F and Bvlgari collaborate is a dream come true. Their creation, the Flying T’Allegra, has everything I love about the two brands put together: a radical watch complication and uncompromising style.

Ambient Lighting Edit Palettes from Hourglass Cosmetics

best beauty and makeup for 2021

Available for the holiday season, these five-pan Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit palettes in Universe and Universe Unlocked include everything you need to create the perfect rosy glow – finishing powder, blusher and highlight.

Tiffany’s 2021 Advent Calendar

best advent calendars 2021

Is it art or is it jewellery? Am I too greedy if I put this Tiffany & Co Advent calendar, which features a Basquiat print on the front, on my wishlist?

Biscuit Candle from Diptyque

editors picks holiday gift guide managing editor biscuit candle from diptyque

It smells like Christmas. Diptyque’s wonderfully comforting scent, Biscuit, will have your entire room smelling like freshly baked seasonal pastries.

A Coco Crush Bracelet from Chanel

best jewellery to gift this holiday season 2021

Chanel is totally crushing it with the Coco Crush Collection. I love this slim bracelet version in silver, with just a sprinkling of diamonds.

A print and multimedia journalist, Stephanie has written for several of Hong Kong's most prominent luxury lifestyle publications on topics spanning watches and jewellery, travel, beauty, and fashion. She lives an active lifestyle, is always curious about the next health trend, but will never turn down a drink, or two, or three.
