5 Cult Handbags to Rock This Month

When deciding which bag to strap around your shoulder or wrist, consider soft silhouettes and classic shapes. Here are the 5 cult handbags that simply must be on your radar this month.

Miu Miu Arcadie

Mythologised since Ancient Greece, Arcadia is a utopian destination of contentment and simplicity. Available in colours from fiery red to warm beige, this handbag fuses the the intricacy of the emblematic metalissé with traditions of leather craftsmanship, creating that sui generis textural depth. Gigi Hadid stars in the new campaign, lensed by the renowned fashion photographer Steven Meisel. Inspired by the American artist Margaret Keane, her stylised yet intimate portraits render tender gaze and evoke an aesthetic universe between reality and surrealism of the Miu Miu brand.

Celine Ava Triomphe

The signature Celine Ava bag, refreshed with a leather closure flap and Triomphe metallic plate, revisits a timeless 90’s design. A crescent silhouette with gold-finished hardware, signals sophistication. The Ava Triomphe is enhanced with a three-length adjustable strap making this a perfect everyday handbag to hold your essentials whilst elevating the mood for your outfits.

Chanel Coco Beach Bag

In continuation of the Spring-Summer 2023 pre-collection, Chanel Coco Beach collection resembles the appearance of a holiday photo album, filmed between the hammock, the pontoon, and the beach. The aquatic and spontaneous photographs are imagined by designer Virginie Viard from her life in New York and its eternal and poetic relationship with the ocean. Model Vivienne Rohner wears the summery pieces and carries the whimsical star-shaped bag with the Chanel logos and typography, serving as a modern tribute to the allure of the Hamptons.

Ferragamo Wanda

Drawing on the history of Salvatore Ferragamo, who created the cowboy boots for the 1923 film The Covered Wagon, Maximilian Davis discreetly adopts the visuals of the American Western. The Wanda bag with cut-out details is now updated with a leather interior and a deliciously fresh gradient, solidifying itself as an enduring totem of Davis’s new era.

Givenchy Voyou

Inspired by the refined lifestyle and gentle colours at Le Clos Fiorentina, Hubert de Givenchy’s seaside estate in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, this transversal ‘city to sand’ collection returns to House signatures with seasonal variations on accessories which includes the ‘straw basket’ version of Givenchy’s new Voyou handbag. The beachwear explores the natural beauty and relaxed elegance of the past and present with a twist of sportiness and ease.