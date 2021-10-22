Among the misty mountains, towering over the forever chaotic and dynamic streets of Hong Kong, lies Ngong Ping – a spiritual haven that was chosen by Vivienne Tam to showcase her Spring 2022 collection.

Following a year-long hiatus, the godmother of Hong Kong fashion came back with a roar and presented an array of fresh perspectives that marked the beginning of the new VT era. The collection titled City Camouflaged aimed to play with the ideas of tranquillity and the co-existence between humans and nature.

A Debut Partnership with Ngong Ping 360

Look from the new City Camouflaged collection by Vivienne Tam

Vivienne Tam’s collaboration with Ngong Ping 360 was a match made in heaven. The show, set in the scenery of Ngong Ping village and Wisdom Path, reflected the culmination of the designer’s spiritual journey. The collection epitomised the importance of mindfulness with its largely leisure-oriented focus and heavy symbolism, as represented by the wooden pillars of the Wisdom Path in the background.

A Love Letter to Hong Kong

Look from the new City Camouflaged collection by Vivienne Tam

Tam devised several new prints for the collection, each one reflecting a motif saturated with cultural significance. The two-piece suit, for example, consisting of a crop top and wide pants, was covered in red checks – a prominent homage to plastic woven checkered bags that have been used in Hong Kong households and markets for decades. Another complex print that defined the entire collection included references to Ngong Ping 360 itself, like the silhouettes of the Buddha, blooming flowers, and clouds.

“Gender is a construct – tear it apart!”

Tam included fluid pieces into the new collection

Vivienne Tam gave the guests a peek into the genderless future, and what a bright one it was. The inclusion of fluid pieces into the collection was a deliberate choice, according to Tam. The designer enlisted one of Hong Kong’s pioneer nonbinary models – Timmy Ng – to convey the message of fluidity. Expert craftsmanship – as could be seen through meticulous detail work on denim and athleisure essentials – allowed the pieces to be worn by people regardless of their gender identities.

Ft. Wheelchair Fencing Queen

Alison Yu in Vivienne Tam

In 2021, words like ‘diversity and ‘inclusion’ mean very little unless they have actions backing them. Vivienne Tam’s collaboration with Alison Yu – a seven-time Paralympic gold medal wheelchair fencer – proves that universality and acceptance are at the brand’s core. The collection’s slogan, ‘Love Your Style’ stemmed directly from the idea of embracing oneself and unlocking the power of individuality.

Hiking for the Gen Z

Look from the new City Camouflaged collection by Vivienne Tam

The breathtaking views of Hong Kong, its clambering hiking paths, majestic trees, and formidable mountains served as an inspiration for City Camouflaged. The athleisure component of the collection was designed to become the perfect attire for hiking. After noticing Hong Kongers wearing mainly solid and neutral colours when conquering the wilderness, Tam was adamant to challenge the convention by cloaking her windbreaker jackets and leggings in vibrant prints