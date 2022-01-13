10 Fashion Gifts to Welcome the Year of the Tiger

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the Year of the Tiger scratching on the porch of my humble home. Hopefully, once this Lunar New Year brings all the fortune and prosperity that it so promises, the home that I speak of won’t be so humble anymore.

Wearing colourful, audacious pieces that put minimalism to shame this season is essential for attracting good luck and positivity – don’t let the pastel-enswathed children of the church of The Row tell you otherwise. Here is a brief gift guide that will help you – or your loved ones – embrace the water tiger.

Our Picks: Lunar New Year Gifts we Love

Prada

With its Action in the Year of Tiger campaign, Prada aims to bring awareness to the endangerment of the Amur tiger. Prada will donate part of the proceeds to the Walking with Tiger and Leopard Programme of China Green Foundation. The capsule features familiar streetwear staples reimagined to reflect the spirits of the Lunar New Year. The emblematic Cleo bag boasts a fluffy upgrade, while the leggings and tracksuits boast vibrant accents.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors is no stranger to high-octane glamour, as most recently testified by its Lunar New Year campaign. This time, the House developed an exclusive backdrop in collaboration with Chinese illustrator Ji WeiRan. The heels from the collection embody the feline prowess of this year’s animal with their sequin-embellished MK motifs and pungent colours.

Mugler

The Year of the Tiger is the perfect excuse to embrace sensuality. In fashion, no one does it quite like Mugler. With the delicate cut-out at the neck, this statement dress carves out an alluring silhouette, and, through the gathered execution of the fabric, it embraces tastefully erotic theatrics that promise to make any entrance an unforgettable one.

Messika

Messika launched four exclusive pieces to celebrate the Year of the Tiger – two red strig bracelets, a signet ring and a pendant. Each accessory utilises the House’s emblematic dynamic charms encrusted with diamonds. Modern, timeless, with a nod to heritage – these creations, although created to celebrate the Lunar New Year festivities, will illuminate any jewellery collection for seasons to come.

Roger Vivier

Glamour with a subtle ferocious tint is where Roger Vivier reigns supreme. The emblematic clasp of this bag features emerald and marquise-cut strass and, only fitting for the festive season, a striking crimson façade.

Christopher Kane

Christopher Kane has long-convinced fashion aficionados everywhere of its mastery in detailing and, especially, embellishments. The British brand looks at something as simple as a cardigan through a glamorous prism by introducing symmetric cut-outs and crystal fringe to its hems. Updated with a red colour and utilising the practical, relaxed silhouette, this piece is a fine example of sophistication and utility existing in harmony.

Fendi

Although Fendi’s interpretation of the Year of the Tiger is quite literal, it – still – creates magnetic results. The bold tiger stripe motifs that decorate hoodies, T-shirts and bags match perfectly with the understated Fendirama monogram. The collection includes cosy knitwear, tailoring staples, handbags and jewellery – a whole wardrobe that begs to be explored and worn throughout the festive season.

Proenza Schouler

The further we, as a society, as a collective, move away from Christmas, the more sophisticated the sweaters get. Effortless elegance is distilled in this Proenza Schouler number in the form of psychedelic stripes. Cut in a slouchy silhouette with a tasteful turtleneck, this piece will take you from cosying up at home to conquering the concrete jungle.

St. John

This Lunar New Year, St. John pays homage to its knitwear roots and reimagines its heritage with a festive touch. This tweed dress is a tasteful interpretation of the beloved classics, presented – naturally – in red and gold, with buttons in the shape of knots and a mini silhouette that carves a flattering frame – ideal for seasonal festivities.

VALENTINO

Leave it to Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli to redefine the coveted 60s silhouette through a contemporary lens. The effortless fluidity of this dress is accentuated with feather trims at the hem and cuffs, while its unapologetic playfulness is brought by an elaborate floral print.