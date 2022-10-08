A Line Up of Moments That Caught Us Off Guard at The Paris Fashion Week SS 2023

Since one can never get enough of fashion weeks so we have another flashy series of episodes, the Paris Fashion Week SS 2023, all set to have your summer wardrobes covered for the next season.

Giving you a glimpse of the summer of 2023, French fashion is back with its sartorially savvy set of designers to baffle us with their creativity and unconventional fashion instincts. Paris Fashion Week SS 2023 is never the one to disappoint, and just when you thought all your favourite designers were done putting their best fashion foot forward in London and Milan, well that’s when you’re in for a surprise. Seems like Paris Fashion Week got you all covered for your summer soirees and luncheons with these terrific trails of collections strolling down the ramp.

From staging magic on sets, and layering a muddy pit instead of a ramp to Indian celebrities and content creators stealing the spotlight, the Paris Fashion Week was a week full of surprises. So, keep your style spirits high as we’re about to unbox these surprises and choose the ones that caught us off guard.

A lineup of surprise elements from Paris Fashion Week SS 2023

Coperni’s immersive art piece

We had to begin with the one still making rounds on the gram, the one runway performance that literally stole the show- Coperni’s immersive art piece taking place right at the centre of the stage. No rehearsals, no nothing just two spray guns, and Bella Hadid was all Coperni needed to create history at the Paris Fashion Week. Being almost half naked to strutting down the ramp with a perfectly fitted dress, was one hell of a miracle that the model and the brand pulled off quite efficiently.

Baroque revival at Dior SS 2023

Well, fashion weeks sure give us plenty of reasons to reminisce the age-old beauty of style, and taking our nostalgia even further, Dior’s Spring Summer 23 collection was all about going back in the aughts and reminiscing Catherine de’ Medici, a powerful renaissance woman. Celebrating the relationship between fashion and power, the entire collection spells regal and vintage in bold black letters.

Deepika Padukone at Louis Vuitton’s SS 23 showcase

Nope, it wasn’t just you, even we saw exactly what you saw! It was the true blue diva of B-town, and recently turned global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Deepika Padukone was spotted enlightening not just the streets of Paris, but marking a stunning episode of front row fashion while attending Louis Vuitton’s Summer/Spring 23 collection showcase.

Masoom Minawala’s style diaries

Taking the Indian element a notch above at several fashion weeks we have the soon-to-be mommy Masoom Minawala having the time of her life along with her plus one. From throwing her sass like confetti on the streets of Paris to wearing some of the finest creations from notable designers, she sure knows how to put up a show of her own at a fashion week.

Unboxing Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)



Speaking of taking over the streets of Paris, the inventor of the Barbie-core aesthetic literally turned the street into his runway. Unboxing Valentino, a splendid collection redefining different elements of fashion and style was taken out on the streets of Paris after strutting down the ramp in order to encounter the world.

Balenciaga’s creativity on a muddy pit

This Paris Fashion Week SS 2023 lineup was incomplete without Balenciaga’s unconventional showcase, right? No luxurious setup, no nothing just a layered muddy pit waiting for the models to walk down in their latest Balenciaga creations. From the designer’s creative wit to Kanye West a.k.a. Ye making his runway debut at the show, the audience sure was left baffled by these iconic courses of events.

Botter’s condom gloves

Speaking of unconventional moments, it’s the condom gloves that got everyone talking at the Paris Fashion Week. As uncanny as it may sound, Botter’s Spring/Summer 23 collection was all about dissing the unusual fashion play and bringing in what’s new and out of the box. So, those water condom gloves were definitely one moment worthy of creating history in fashion.

Cher at Balmain

Who better than the goddess of Pop to draw the curtains for Balmain’s Spring/Summer 23 collection? Strutting down the ramp in that metallic body suit, Cher looked absolutely breathtaking adding that extra charm to Oliver Rousteing’s creativity and style.

Bloni by Akshat Bansal’s debut at PFW

Since firsts are always the special ones, Paris Fashion Week witnessed a walk down the future of fashion courtesy of Bloni by Akshat Bansal’s debut at the fashion week. Charting new heights with his unconventional sense of style, the collection was all about power shoulders, oversized fits, and unique silhouettes.

Two-dimensional garments by Loewe

Well, the mood for the Paris Fashion Week turned two-dimensional for a moment as Loewe dropped one of the biggest artistic hits of fashion. Apart from the bright red anthurium flower, plenty of looks represented a magical unreal aura while strolling down that runway.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy Masoomminawala/IG & @Coperni/IG.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.