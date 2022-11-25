Balenciaga Unveils its New Custom-made Bench That Costs HK$3,61,464

Balenciaga has been in the news lately – whether it’s about them quitting Twitter or the infamous trash bag pouch, the luxury haute couture fashion maison is synonymous with eccentric patterns, bold styles and vivid graphics, and having a unique voice. And, when the house launched its new collection of the Balenciaga Objects line, it did not fail to impress and astonish us. Among a range that includes a soap bar costing USD 500 and a dog bowl tagged at USD 900, there is also a rug-stacked-style bench that amounts to USD 46,300 (HK$3,61,464 approx).

Yes, you read that right. Balenciaga’s new drop is created in collaboration with Duch artist Tejo Remy who is known for creating whacky functional furniture with reused materials at Droog Design.

Here are all the details about the new Balenciaga Bench

What is the bench made of?

There is no doubt that this out-of-the-box bench bears every bit of the Balenciaga hallmark. It is made entirely out of the brand’s cut-offs and has a mix of polyester, cotton, polyamide and silk, and it sits on wood.

A collaborative brainchild of Balenciaga boss Demna and Remy, the furniture was exhibited across select Balenciaga stores before being listed on the official website.

Cost and size of the bench

This unique creation from the high-fashion house comes in three sizes — small, medium and large — but isn’t light on the wallet. The three variations cost USD 18,000, USD 28,900 and USD 46,300, respectively.

The small size weighs 74 kg and comes in dimensions of 80 cm in length, 60.96 cm in height and 44.95 cm in width. While the medium version weighs 147 kg and has a length of 160.02 cm, the largest model weighs a massive 220 kg, measures 239.77 cm in length, and has the same height and width.

Move over Ikea, there’s a new brand in town!

(Main and feature image credit: Balenciaga)

