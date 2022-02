Alvin Goh‘s expertly curated guide to everything you need to know about creating a perfectly masculine look with this season’s most coveted it-bags.

TOP AND PANTS COS BAG VENZCEL

OUTFIT AND BAG BOTTEGA VENETA

OUTFIT AND BAG BOTTEGA VENETA

T-SHIRT AND PANTS COS BAG RIMOWA JACKET, STYLIST’S OWN

OUTFIT AND BAG BOTTEGA VENETA

VEST, T-SHIRT AND PANTS COS BAG VENZCEL BOOTS, STYLIST’S OWN

OUTFIT AND BAG LOEWE

OUTFIT AND BAG GUCCI

JACKET AND BAG LOUIS VUITTON TROUSERS FENDI

CREATIVE DIRECTION AND STYLING ALVIN GOH

PHOTOGRAPHY MORGAN HUNG

RETOUCHING CHOW SINGSING

HAIR JEAN T @ ATEN STUDIO

MAKE-UP ALVIN GOH

MANICURE JASMINE CHAN

PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANTS ANGUS LIU, HEINAM LIU AND STEVEN LAM

STYLING ASSISTANTS GENNADY ORESHKIN AND HEIDI LAM