atmos Unveils Its Nike x Hello Kitty Collab: Where to Shop and Drop Details

Famous Japanese streetwear and sneaker boutique, atmos, has unveiled its much-anticipated Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty collection lookbook, featuring a capsule of limited apparel range and footwear.

While the collection is slated for a 10 May retail release in Japan, South Korea and other select Asian regions, it will arrive on US SNKRS on 27 May 2022.

Here’s what we know about the Nike x Hello Kitty collaboration

The Nike Air Presto and Hello Kitty collaboration revolves around Sanrio’s most famous character, this time appearing as a monogram print on sky blue cuffed sweatpants, thick cotton hoodies, and oversized tees. It also includes a white T-shirt with Nike Air and Hello Kitty branding, which was first unveiled in January 2022.

A closer look at the exclusive kicks reveals an upper lining that’s dyed in sky blue and adorned with the iconic character’s face, which was designed by Yuko Shimizu. The sneakers also feature side cages and laces that are in a white colourway, complementing a prominent red bow tie atop the sneakers’ tongues.

The heel moulds look equally kitschy, having been redesigned to resemble the famous feline.

While the kicks’ insides are made using a delicate black velour material, the insoles are printed with rainbows, green grass and blue skies, taking inspiration from Sanrio’s world. Expect the sneakers to be packed in a special box that don both the Nike Swoosh and Hello Kitty bow.

Nike and Hello Kitty partnership

In 2004, Nike partnered with Hello Kitty to commemorate Hello Kitty’s parent company, Sanrio’s 30th anniversary. At the time, three pairs of Air Prestos sneakers, which were designed by Steven Smith and Hiroshi Fujiwara, were released. However, they did not launch the sneakers in retail but distributed them to friends and family.

It is exciting to see the duo collaborate again, after almost two decades.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit:atmos/Instagram)