Balenciaga is Offering Destroyed Sneakers for Over HKD 14,000 — and They’re Selling Fast

Fresh from making headlines as the hottest fashion brand for Q1 2022, Balenciaga is in the news once again for its shoe campaign featuring a limited-edition, “destroyed” version of its Paris Sneakers.

The sneakers have garnered a lot of attention for their worn-out, roughed up look replete with massive holes and rips.

All we know about Balenciaga’s destroyed Paris Sneakers

Unsurprisingly, images of the torn and tattered sneakers, which are available in white and black options, have gone viral on social media. Their eye-watering price of US$1,850 (KHD 14522) has also raised eyebrows and been met with amusement and outrage online. According to the brand, these “extra destroyed” high-tops will be made in a limited run of 100 pieces per colourway.

While the Paris Sneaker campaign has now become the talk of the town, Balenciaga has explained that the viral images of the destroyed sneakers are actually still life portraits styled and conceptualised by Leopold Duchemin, and are not reflective of the actual ones on sale.

The destroyed sneakers are currently up for pre-order on the Balenciaga website. Their less-than-pristine condition hasn’t deterred sneakerheads and they are already sold out in most sizes.

Reaction to Balenciaga’s destroyed sneakers

The campaign and the images of the destroyed sneakers initially sparked controversy and derision, with netizens taking to social media questioning their beat-up look and price tag.

One Twitter user shared a photo of the sneakers and captioned it, “This is a criticism of the fashion world, do you see that? (sic).”

Another Twitter user joked, “Who knew my son was a trend setter. He’s been wearing shoes like this for years. (sic).”

More about Balenciaga’s Paris Sneaker collection

The destroyed sneakers form only part of Balenciaga’s Paris Sneaker collection. The range also includes the same high top designs — but without the destroyed aesthetic — in black, white and red, as well as sneaker mules for men and women. These are priced from US$495 to US$625.

The collection was pre-launched in South Korea and China on 25 March and 9 April, respectively, before its worldwide release on the official website of the luxury fashion house on 9 May.

