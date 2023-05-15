Bea Bongiasca Debuts Her Eyewear Line for Linda Farrow

Linda Farrow has released a sunglass line, co-designed by Bea Bongiasca, just in time for summer. This time, the leading eyewear specialist has teamed up with the Milanese jewellery designer for a fun Linda Farrow x Bea Bongiasca special collection.

Having lent her creativity to designing colourful and affordable jewellery boxes in the past, Bea now focuses on sunglasses. “I have always been a big fan of Linda Farrow sunglasses so of course that was already a motive for enthusiasm. Eyewear and jewellery have a common link in that they are both worn close to the face and we needed to be mindful of how each piece would frame and complement the wearer,” Bea says.

Cat-eye acetate sunglasses

Cat-eye sunnies and classic black frames find themselves in peppy new avatars with Bea adding her own spin to the 60s and 70s pop culture. Cheerful vines in shiny metallic and vibrant lime green, pink and orange twist and wrap along the sides of the frame – those familiar with her whimsical jewels would instantly recognise the enamel tendrils enveloping Baby Vine rings. “The black with the four different coloured enamelled vines are perhaps my favourite; they really represent both of our DNAs,” Bea adds.

Together with creative director Simon Jablon, Linda’s son who helms the brand, Bea set out to “create a fun range” with the Linda Farrow x Bea Bongiasca collection. Some classic colours like ivory frames combined with light gold have emerged alongside unexpected pairings of tortoise cat eye sunglasses with lime green vines.

“We are delighted to work with Bea Bongiasca. We worked to seamlessly fuse her statement and colourful aesthetics by incorporating Bea’s distinctive designs into playful sunglasses as an exclusive capsule collection for Net-A-Porter,” Simon adds. Bea sees it as an opportunity to expand her horizons into new areas of design. “But to do so very well, you need to work with a partner, who is not only talented but also a pioneer within their industry like Linda Farrow.” The lenses range in colours from grey; brown and brown gradient; lilac gradient; and sunset gradient.



With both brands keen on trying something different, the result is here for everyone to see – a well-made and unique accessory. The packaging too borrows from Bea’s design codes. “It is quite graphic and fun,” she informs. In the past, the eyewear brand has collaborated with such leading fashion houses as Jeremy Scott, Dries Van Noten and Matthew Williamson.



The Bea Bongiasca X Linda Farrow sunglass collection in key styles and select colourways – retailing from US$350 – are available to shop exclusively on Net-A-Porter.