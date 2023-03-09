10 Best Bags at the Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall/Winter 2023 Show

Nicolas Ghesquière presents his latest collection for Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2023 at Musee d’Orsay.

A decade after taking over the role of Creative Director at Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière has revitalised and imbued the French luxury fashion house with his vision. Playful yet elegant and whimsical yet sophisticated, it’s an adroit fusion between the Maison’s codes and identity with Ghesquière’s own aesthetics. Now, at Paris Fashion Week, the mastermind has done it again — presenting his latest women’s collection for Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023.

The show, held at Paris’ Musee d’Orsay, is a celebration of Louis Vuitton’s very own illustrious history within the French fashion culture. It’s when a plethora of cultures come together to form the extraordinary heritage that the Maison has long been known for. The mise-en-scene, with a set up by Philippe Parreno, involved placing spotlights at the right places along a pitch-black runway at the centre of the Musee d’Orsay’s salons. Dichotomy shone brightly as models made their way down the enticing route, shifting gazes and leaving guests in awe.

Luxurious yet pared-down ensembles were shown during the presentation — 44 looks in total. Enigma personified, the Fall Winter 2023 collection was a glimpse at how to masterfully go above and beyond. Silhouettes appear emancipated, not bound by what’s considered traditional. Dresses, sculptured yet full of life, as well as the skilfully executed layering, seem to hit all the perfect spots. Essentials were elevated, contemporary and fitting for the zeitgeist (and the years to come). Some stand out pieces came in the form of bags, shoes, and accessories — with many in blue, red, and white. The tricolour leather gloves and quilted bags in the same colours took all the attention. Instant must-haves, perhaps?

The Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 show was as glitzy on the runway as it was in the front rows. Global stars such as Alicia Vikander, Ana De Armas, Catherine Deneuve, Deepika Padukone, Eileen Gu, Bae Doona, Emma Stone, Gemma Chan, Jaden Smith, Hyein of NewJeans, Liu Yifei, Koki, Sarah Paulson, Sophie Turner, and Zendaya were in attendance. Not forgetting, the presence of their latest Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams.

But if you’re here for the bags, you won’t be disappointed. Scroll down for the best bags from the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 show.

(All images: Louis Vuitton)

