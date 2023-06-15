BTS’ J-Hope Flaunts His Dancing Skills in His First Louis Vuitton Campaign

Luxury fashion label Louis Vuitton unveiled its first campaign featuring BTS member J-Hope for their Keepall range on 14 June 2023. The South Korean rapper-singer-songwriter and music producer was named a house ambassador for the brand earlier this year in February.

The stills from the campaign show the K-pop idol flaunting his dancing skills and prowess in choreography while carrying the iconic Louis Vuitton bag.

More about J-Hope and Louis Vuitton’s collaboration

J-Hope in the Keepall campaign

Ditching usual fashion poses, J-Hope embraced high-energy moves as he is captured in tailored monochrome looks with the Keeapall bag. “Keepall in hand, the bag becomes an extension of his shifting form,” says the French label in the campaign press release.

The Keepall, created in the 1930s, is as versatile as it gets. Hardy and roomy, the luggage piece is best suited for holidays, short getaways and even gym sessions. Available in various sizes, it has witnessed several artistic collaborations, including Yayoi Kusama, Takashi Murakami and Stephen Sprouse.

The bag remains an illustrious example of the house’s leather goods and the choicest travel accessories.

About J-Hope and BTS

#jhope for #LouisVuitton. The Maison is pleased to announce that the world-renowned rapper-singer-songwriter, and music producer will be joining as new House Ambassador. #BTS pic.twitter.com/5UpIRLJeHz — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) February 24, 2023

Before being named a Louis Vuitton House Ambassador in his personal capacity, J-Hope had been associated with LV as a part of BTS. The septet — comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga and Jung Kook — collectively became an LV ambassador in April 2021.

The luxury label describes BTS as one of the most outstanding “21st-century pop icons” and says the rapper “brings his unique charm and style to this exciting new chapter with the Maison”.

The band is currently on hiatus as the members focus on pursuing individual endeavours and completing their military inscription. On 13 June 2023, BTS celebrated their 10-year anniversary and ARMY across the world have been pouring in love and wishes. The members have also penned letters for their fans on this occasion.

