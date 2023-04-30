The Silent Celebrity Perpetuators of Quiet Luxury Fashion

Despite it’s unassuming name, ‘quiet luxury’ is undoubtedly the noisiest fashion trend of the minute. Magnified by the success and buzz around the HBO show Succession, why have brands like Loro Piana, Jil Sander, and The Row recently made it from behind the curtain and out into the spotlight? And who are the quiet luxury celebrity ambassadors they reveal? We did some curious listening to this recent trend that speaks volumes — of its wearers and of a new lens on the “stealth wealth” lifestyle.

No public relations agency could have planned a more timely campaign than the meme-inducing dramedy of Gwyneth Paltrow’s luxury ski trial and the Season 4 launch of HBO’s Succession. Seemingly unrelated and yet so deeply connected on a visual level, the two events properly parachuted ‘quiet luxury’ onto firm ground in the realms of mainstream fashion and contemporary conversation. And yet, the movement has been around for years, and a small group of insiders have long been wearing quiet luxury brands as their signature staple, albeit a little hushed.

The Silent Celebrity Ambassadors of Quiet Luxury Fashion

It is rare for a fashion trend to come into the mainstream and yet not be worn by the mainstream. More than a tangible, wearable trend, quiet luxury is a lifestyle. Following TikTok fashion sensations like the “Old Money Aesthetic,” quiet luxury is a follow-up that feels almost organic from a pop-culture perspective, though this time it is definitely a lot more exclusive.

What Exactly is Quiet Luxury?

Interchangeably used with ‘stealth wealth,’ quiet luxury refers to a muted, expensive way of dressing, most commonly associated with high net worth individuals. A far cry from “logomania” dressing, quiet luxury is centred around subtlety, quality, and craftsmanship, as its followers wish not to show off their wealth through obvious flashy signage.

High quality materials, such as cashmere, fine-knit wool, silk, or leather, are met with clean cut lines, smart tailoring, and timeless fits. These have long been permanent fixtures in the collections of Loro Piana, Brunello Cuchinelli, The Row, or Max Mara, and the recent quiet luxury wave has skyrocketed them into new spheres of the style conscious. It is not an accessible trend, given the (also skyrocketing) price tags, but that’s kind of the point.

Is Quiet Luxury a New Phenomenon?

Of course, to the trained eye, quiet luxury isn’t really brow-raising news. Elite circles have always had a refined roster of luxury brands they like to pick out of the closet, and loud labels have never been commonly spotted among the ultra-rich. The point of quiet luxury is that it is quiet. As they say, wealth whispers, and need not follow trends. It can be argued that it has only become so blaring present because of this recently viral movement.

Here, we take a deeper dive into how Succession’s Shiv Roy has become a poster child for quiet luxury in 2023, followed by a few real life examples of quiet luxury celebrities who have projected a similar pattern for years. Whether you wish to follow and identify, or like some, completely renounce the phenomenon, one thing is for certain. True luxury is the luxury of choice. Read on and adjust the volume on quiet luxury as your sartorial playlist sees fit.

Succession’s Shiv Roy

HBO’s Succession follows the prestigious lives (and the scandals) of the media magnate Logan family. Siobhan Roy, or Shiv Roy, plays the more composed and sensible only daughter in this power-hungry family, and this is reflected in her style. Often seen in Ralph Lauren or Max Mara suits, Roy accessories with minimal jewellery. Her signature quiet luxury staples include plenty of cashmere turtlenecks, trench coats, and the occasional USD 2000 Altuzarra leather jacket — all in neutral tones.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The American actress and founder of wellness lifestyle brand Goop garnered plenty of attention last month as her real-life drama was followed by many around the world. Not only was the ridiculous subject of the luxury resort trial entertaining to many, but GP’s court fashion was duly noted. Much like Shiv Roy, Gwyneth was seen in seemingly basic ensembles without any obvious labels, which netizens would later dissect to find valued at over USD 4000 per look. For Goop, the actress has even launched a line of quiet luxury-like items, yet with an average starting price of around USD 300 a piece, they haven’t quite reached the upper echelons of the category just yet.

The Olsen Twins

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen cannot be missing from any quiet luxury celebrity list, given that the two not only outperform almost every other millennial with their quiet luxury dressing, but also because they’re both founders of quiet luxury it-label The Row. Whilst the twins have never used their celebrity status to market the brand in an obvious way, they have become style icons in their own right, often to the point where the mystery surrounding them is key to the allure. Their unbranded USD 3000 coats have been spotted on everyone from Katie Holmes to Zoë Kravitz, and according to The Times, their clothes “look like those someone intelligent and powerful would wear.”

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

Former The City star and the founder of the Olivia Palermo Group, Olivia Palermo is known and loved for her timeless style, and is an example of how quiet luxury can still include pops of colour. Whilst Palermo does like to experiment from time to time, she represents a millennial era for quiet luxury with a playful twist. Together with her husband Johannes Huebl, the two are often spotted at luxury resorts across Europe in quiet luxury coats, blazers, and turtlenecks, of course. Huebl is also no stranger to a quiet luxury timepiece on the wrist.

Amal Clooney

A Lebanese-British barrister who has worked with founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange, journalist Maria Ressa, and former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko, Amal Clooney is not a prominent figure at fashion weeks, though she is greatly revered for her fashion sense. The 2022 Time Woman of the Year is often spotted leaving the courthouse in ensembles that scream “quiet luxury,” be it beautifully tailored suits or classic silhouettes in neutral hues. A powerful combination for a powerful woman, Amal Clooney also happens to be married to American actor George Clooney, too.

Victoria Beckham

We know Victoria Beckham has loved fashion since her Spice Girls days, where she aptly gained the nickname ‘Posh.’ Since then, she has not only married David Beckham and given birth to a Dream Team of children, but she has also launched an eponymous fashion label. Whilst the fashion lover’s style has evolved since her girlband days, her take on quiet luxury features many clean lines and colours, with an occasional shift of shape or structure for extra edge. It’s giving modern quiet luxury, and realistic luxury, too. After all, Victoria Beckham is known not to shy away from a good old hoodie on her day off. Even if it’s a USD 1400 Tom Ford hoodie, very much like Succession‘s Kendall Roy.