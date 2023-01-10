Editor’s Picks: Our Florid Lunar New Year 2023 Wishlist

Unless your well-intended resolutions for the brand-new year include extricating the word “retail” from “therapy” (in which case, very good, please carry on), here’s our regular Most Wanted programming, thematically floral for the month, for your perusal. And since it’s not yet spring, our florid fixation isn’t yet pedestrian.

Our Floral-Themed Lunar New Year Wishlist:

Self-Portrait Lunar New Year Collection

Campaign Photography by Alexandra Leese

For those of us who stray momentarily from the Gregorian calendar come the sight and scent of turnip cakes and lai see packets, the Lunar New Year is but another new beginning to celebrate – and no one does it quite as indulgently as Han Chong of Self-Portrait. It’s down the rabbit hole this season with Guipure lace, ultra-femme cheongsam- inspired shapes and, of course, many, many shades of red.

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask – Plum

Just because that New Year’s kiss is over and done with doesn’t mean the square footage of your lips cannot still be soft, pillowy and at-the-ready for any smooches that just might come a-smooching your way. And there’s no better slather than a Tatcha slather, with this season’s limited-edition Kissu Lip Mask cast in a pretty plum-blossom pink.

Areaware Mini Goober Candle Set

There’s an entirely hilarious phenomenon named “cute aggression”, wherein the urge to pinch or bite or squeeze intensifies in the presence of little animals and, if you like babies, little babies. Areaware’s goopy Goober candles, already adorable sized as they were, are now triggering some dialled-way-up cute-aggressive behaviour in these new miniature renditions. Squee.

Reformation x Canada Goose Collection

No, actually, Reformation doesn’t just do flippy, floral-print frocks best worn under Californian sunshine. Conquering the colder seasons alongside puffer proprietor Canada Goose, the sustainable seven-piece collection – everything is made from recycled and plant-based fibres and responsibly sourced down – headlines on bulging vests and reversible parkas in prints and colours that’ll invariably stand out on powdery schusses in Hokkaido.

Laetitia Rouget Ceramic Vase

The many, many bouquets of flowers you receive from your many, many suitors need a suitable home and this ceramic Laetitia Rouget vase, handcrafted and painted with graphic curls of tulips, is certainly a suitable home. Now, if the many, many bouquets and the many, many suitors are, instead, few and far between, well, you’d still have this showstopper of a vase to call your own.

Cece Jewellery Signet Ring

Rather than the hard-edged initials and family crests signet rings typically favour, Cece Jewellery’s saccharine rendition tenders towards the fabulously whimsical with a hand-painted portrait of an enamel flower; it’s a fully abloom forget-me-not, if we must get anatomical. We wouldn’t recommend sealing love letters with this piece – hot wax on brilliant-cut diamonds? Not so brilliant – but it’d be a rather lovely heirloom hand-off in the years to come.