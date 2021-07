Enthralled by the powerful shapes of Japanese Butoh dance and its legendary co-founder Kazou Ohno, fashion amplifies the drama of this pioneering art. Express yourself in architectural silhouettes and eastern influences in black, white and red.

DRESS, COLLAR AND HEADBAND CHANEL HAT MARYAM KEYHANI AT ON PEDDAR

OP AND PANTS BOTTEGA VENETA SHOES CHARLES & KEITH

TOP ROBERT WUN AT HARVEY NICHOLS SKIRT SPORTSMAX

OUTFIT RICK OWENS

OUTFIT SPORTMAX

OUTFIT RICK OWENS



DRESS ROBERT WUN AT HARVEY NICHOLS LEGGINGS CHANEL

TOP PRADA NECKWARMER AND PANTS GIVENCHY RINGS KARMUEL YOUNG

OUTFIT CHRISTIAN DIOR

(Hero Image: COAT AND BELT ALEXANDER MCQUEEN SHOES CHARLES & KEITH)

Silhouettes Inspired by Japanese Butoh Dance photoshoot

CREATIVE DIRECTOR AND STYLING ANSON LAU

PHOTOGRAPHY KAON @RWORKSHOP

MAKE-UP RICKY LAU

STYLING ASSISTANT CHIAKI

MODEL LING TSE