Rodin Museum, Paris – Maria Grazia Chiuri unveils the new Dior Couture AW21 collection, which magnifies the fabric and art of weaving in a hand-embroidered decor designed by artist Eva Jospin. Meeting with the designer in her studio and immersion in the heart of the show with Jessica Chastain, Monica Belluci and Cara Delevingne.

“This collection for me was very important, to realise a collection that speaks about the embroidery, about the textiles, because textiles are a part of the process of a couture collection,” said Chiuri. “So I started the collection with the idea of the thread, and I manipulated the thread in a different way.”

Dior returns with a fashion show and an audience of guests (including Jessica Chastain, Monica Belluci, Cara Delevingne and Jennifer Lawrence). For this return to life, Dior immerses us in a grandiose and intimate setting by artist Eva Jospin, a 95m long tapestry, with more than 400 shades and 150 variations of embroidery stitches, designed by artist Eva Jospin and embroidered in India by the Chanaka ateliers.

The starting point of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection is the ‘Threads of Life’ work by Clare Hunter (textile artist). The result is a work on materials, on a succession of pieces in tweed, flecked fabrics, mixed with net, lace and embroidery but also long floaty dresses in silk muslin, pleated, draped, weaved…

Guests React to Dior Couture AW21

“I am so happy to be in Paris. It was like a dream arriving yesterday and, for a year and a half, it feels like a very long year, it was very difficult to not travel and see my friends. So today is quite emotional. I just think about the craftsmanship, the amount of time, the amount of hours, the amount of stitches, the hand stitches, it’s really, for actors, it’s the big, big award to receive. A couture show is the big, big moment in fashion,” said Jessica Chastain.

“I had imagined a silk room, but I had not imagined something as vast as this because here, we’re not in a room anymore. I don’t know how to say it, but we’re in the great gallery of a palace, so we are really in an absolutely spectacular dimension. It’s rare when you’re an artist and you have a crazy dream of being able to realise it in real life in this kind of size, even though I tend to try to think big. But I have to say, this is beyond what I imagined,” commented artist Eva Jospin.

“Live is so fast paced, everyone needed this realisation of so many things that were going on in the world, and it obviously took a really bad thing to happen, but I think it’s just been great for everyone to be here,” commented Cara Delevingne. “We’re back baby!!!”

