Editor’s Picks: Our Assistant Fashion Editor Shares His Christmas Wishlist

By Gennady Oreshkin
07 Dec 2022
Style
You are probably brought to this page by the undying sense of shame of not having bought any gifts for your loved-slash-feared-slash-hated-slash-desired ones for this Christmas. As but your humble servants – admittedly yet with impeccable taste – the judgement is not ours to pass.

Personally, after several ambitious re-branding exercises, I feel settled and comfortable in my true form, and I make sure every little gift I spoil myself with is a reflection of my identity that I won’t stop being fascinated by. This year, my wishlist is dipped in black and coated in metal and speaks to the unadulterated desire for indulgence.

Here’s What’s On Our Assistant Fashion Editor’s Christmas Wishlist This Year

Givenchy Antigona Bag

I’ve always had a soft spot for Antigona. This new iteration by Givenchy and the American brand (b).STROY, adorned with metal charms, goes right on my Christmas wishlist. Add it to yours too. It’s an order.

Get it here

GmbH Blazer

The most sensual thing a man can do is put on a long blazer over bare legs; even better if said garment is one of GmbH’s devising.

Get it here

Saint Laurent SL570 Sunglasses

It’s always been my ambition to look as evil as possible. With these Saint Laurent bad boys, my application to join the Legion of Doom will be approved at last.

Get it here

Serge Lutens L’Orpheline Perfume

Wanting to smell like a haunted church isn’t such a crazy concept. With Serge Lutens’s L’orpheline, you’ll be the most glamorous God- fearing patron at the Midnight Mass.

Get it here

Messika Divine Enigma Ring

At the risk of sounding like a French child prince, I’ll be asking Mr Klaus for not one but two massive emerald-cut diamonds. Messika’s Divine Enigma collection just so happens to have exactly what I’m looking for.

Get it here

Alexander McQueen Punk Derbies

Tap-dance enthusiast I ain’t, but in these Alexander McQueen derbies I’ll be stomping “Jumpin Jive” until my Achilles tendons turn to pulp.

Get it here

Nathalee Paolinelli Deep Wrap Bowl

You must love intricate metal bowls for their aesthetic appeal. I love this one because it’s perfectly sized for a day’s worth of cigarette ash. We are not the same.

Get it here
Gennady Oreshkin

Journalist, writer, reader, talker and, sometimes, eater, Gennady is the only fashion writer with a degree in Chemical Engineering in his building – a title that he wears with, perhaps, too much pride. If he is not tweeting about HBO’s newest prestige drama, he can be spotted helping his friends with a piece of fashion advice by ignoring their messages. Gennady’s aspirations include being the most glamorous person on the bus at any given time and being called “ditzy and vapid” on a straight man’s podcast.

