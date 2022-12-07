Editor’s Picks: Our Assistant Fashion Editor Shares His Christmas Wishlist

You are probably brought to this page by the undying sense of shame of not having bought any gifts for your loved-slash-feared-slash-hated-slash-desired ones for this Christmas. As but your humble servants – admittedly yet with impeccable taste – the judgement is not ours to pass.

Personally, after several ambitious re-branding exercises, I feel settled and comfortable in my true form, and I make sure every little gift I spoil myself with is a reflection of my identity that I won’t stop being fascinated by. This year, my wishlist is dipped in black and coated in metal and speaks to the unadulterated desire for indulgence.

Givenchy Antigona Bag

I’ve always had a soft spot for Antigona. This new iteration by Givenchy and the American brand (b).STROY, adorned with metal charms, goes right on my Christmas wishlist. Add it to yours too. It’s an order.

GmbH Blazer

The most sensual thing a man can do is put on a long blazer over bare legs; even better if said garment is one of GmbH’s devising.

Saint Laurent SL570 Sunglasses

It’s always been my ambition to look as evil as possible. With these Saint Laurent bad boys, my application to join the Legion of Doom will be approved at last.

Serge Lutens L’Orpheline Perfume

Wanting to smell like a haunted church isn’t such a crazy concept. With Serge Lutens’s L’orpheline, you’ll be the most glamorous God- fearing patron at the Midnight Mass.

Messika Divine Enigma Ring

At the risk of sounding like a French child prince, I’ll be asking Mr Klaus for not one but two massive emerald-cut diamonds. Messika’s Divine Enigma collection just so happens to have exactly what I’m looking for.

Alexander McQueen Punk Derbies

Tap-dance enthusiast I ain’t, but in these Alexander McQueen derbies I’ll be stomping “Jumpin Jive” until my Achilles tendons turn to pulp.

Nathalee Paolinelli Deep Wrap Bowl

You must love intricate metal bowls for their aesthetic appeal. I love this one because it’s perfectly sized for a day’s worth of cigarette ash. We are not the same.