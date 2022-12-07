facebook

Editor’s Picks: Our Deputy Lifestyle Editor Shares Her Christmas Wishlist

By Joey Wong
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
07 Dec 2022
Style
Whether you’re in need of some eleventh-hour gifting inspiration or is just, simply, a little bit nosy (quite honestly, same), here’s a wide-ranging genre of things anyone, but specifically Joey Wong, would love to receive within this calendar month. Please, Santa.

At the risk of sounding a touch out-of-touch, a single-wick scented candle – or anything obviously last-minute and thoughtless – will not cut it for me this season. Now, TikTok therapists have told me “Communication is key” and, therefore, to round out my Old Year resolutions, I’m striving for straightforward and direct. Truth. Honesty. And honestly, the following list – beyond the usual: word peace, Elon Musk reviving Vine and eternal youth – is what I wish for.

Here’s What’s On Our Lifestyle Editor’s Christmas Wishlist This Year

Spinn Coffee Maker

If your hands tremble like mine every time you slip a one-use capsule into an unnamed coffee machine, Spinn’s, which grinds down whole coffee beans, offers a handsome zero-waste alternative.

Get it here

Sight Unseen, How To Live With Objects

In an effort to declutter – or “spark joy”, whatever that means – here’s to hoping this Pinterest board of a hardcover doesn’t become yet another object of mine delegated to gathering dust.

Get it here

Vann Pierced Heart Single Earring

I’m a bit of a magpie when it comes to jewellery that takes the mixed-metal missive quite seriously, and this single earring from VANN certainly does.

Get it here

MZ Skin LED Mask

There’s a persistent shadow of a wrinkle just above my right eyebrow that I’m fingers-crossing this can help banish with its LED wizardry. Also: doubles as a last-minute Halloween costume.

Get it here

Ganni Sweater Vest

Emma Chamberlain probably has this sweater vest – we all saw that clothing rack of pop-coloured knits in her Architectural Digest home tour – and therefore, I must have it, too.

Get it here

MoMA Design Store Classic Lava Lamp

An ooey, gooey lava lamp occupies the same realm of whimsical existence as a classic rubber duck. What purpose does it serve? Does it matter? Anyway, I wish for this.

Get it here

Unspun Atelier Gift Card

A perfect pair of jeans – and perfect is used objectively: these Unspun jeans are body-scanned to you, precisely – is perhaps the gift any self-respecting clothes horse would ask for from Santa.

Get it here
Joey Wong

Deputy Lifestyle Editor

Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.

