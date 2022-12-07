Editor’s Picks: Our Fashion and Beauty Editor-At-Large Shares His Christmas Wishlist

Christmas shopping for the fashionista in your life? Our Fashion and Beauty Editor-At-Large, Alvin Goh, has thoughts on the matter.

The words “Ugly Christmas Sweater” most likely will not be in his or her vocabulary. To each their own! But the holiday season is as good a reason as any to dress up – and dress up well. And these are the items you’re going to need in your arsenal.

Here’s What’s On Our Fashion and Beauty Editor-At-Large’s Christmas Wishlist This Year

EGFOLOGY EGF Enhancing Balancing Lotion

One of a kind. I can say I’ve never tried a moisturiser like this. Forty years of research and US$16 million investment can’t go wrong.

Kerastase Chronologiste Huile De Parfum

Perfect for protecting your hair from excessive heated blow drying – it coats your tresses with a sensual scent that lasts the whole day.

Balenciaga x Adidas Hourglass Bag

Fashion’s It-bag of the season! Every fashionista’s day bag.

Clé de Peau Beauté Translucent Loose Powder

The Radiant Sky Collection is the brand’s latest collaboration with French jewellery designer Elie Top. This beautiful blue celestial radiant powder is a must-have.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph “50th Anniversary”

Every man’s dream watch! Pink gold on solid black alligator strap is for the stylish male – or female.

Louis Vuitton Monogram Mesh Baseball Cap

Wear a baseball cap with your suit on days you don’t have time to do your hair. This Louis Vuitton piece is the perfect luxe chapeau.

Tom Ford Iconic T Pump

Every woman needs a classic white pump and this Tom Ford number is a fiercely chic one.