facebook

Editor’s Picks: Our Managing Editor Shares Her Christmas Wishlist

By Stephanie Ip
Managing Editor
08 Dec 2022
Editor’s Picks: Our Managing Editor Shares Her Christmas Wishlist
Style
Editor’s Picks: Our Managing Editor Shares Her Christmas Wishlist

Whether it’s fashion, beauty or fun things to brighten up our lives, our homes and our imaginations, here are the wishlists that the Prestige editors hope will come true in this year’s gift-giving frenzy.

Here’s What’s On Our Managing Editor’s Christmas Wishlist This Year

You May Also Like…

Loro Piana Cashmere Knits

Nothing is more appealing to me right now than enveloping my entire body in the softest, cosiest cashmere knits, scarves and wraps from Loro Piana.

Get it here

By Pariah Earrings

These garnet drops from By Pariah show just a hint of red and gold – great for holiday parties but also understated enough to wear all through December.

Get it here

Dior Marinière Sweater

The classic sailor-stripe sweater returns as this winter’s staple uniform – I’m opting for this Dior number, which reveals the Rêve d’Infini lucky-star motif at the back.

Get it here

Brunello Cucinelli Tradition Coffee Cups

Just here living my best hygge self with these cosy ceramic cups – I’ll be sipping mulled wine out of these.

Get it here

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked

This holiday palette has all you need to get glowing. Blush, highlight, then dust all over with the Diffused Light for the perfect camera-ready finish.

Get it here

Chopard Alpine Eagle

I’ve had my eye on the Alpine Eagle for a long time now, this version comes in fairmined gold and sustainably-sourced diamonds.

Learn more here

Alexander Wang “Scrunchie” Bag

Named for the ruched top handle, this version in the softest faux fur in the colour Sandstone is fun, furry, fantastic.

Get it here

Dr Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Night Cream

I love an effective skincare routine driven by science. This face- and night-cream duo is my go-to for the harsher winter months.

Get it here
Dior Chopard Brunello Cucinelli Alexander Wang Loro Piana Editor's picks Dr Barbara Sturm Hourglass christmas gift guide Holiday Gift Guides Holiday Gift Ideas By Pariah
Editor’s Picks: Our Managing Editor Shares Her Christmas Wishlist

Stephanie Ip

Managing Editor

A print and multimedia journalist, Stephanie has written for several of Hong Kong's most prominent luxury lifestyle publications on topics spanning watches and jewellery, travel, beauty, and fashion. She lives an active lifestyle, is always curious about the next health trend, but will never turn down a drink, or two, or three.

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.