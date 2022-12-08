Editor’s Picks: Our Managing Editor Shares Her Christmas Wishlist

Whether it’s fashion, beauty or fun things to brighten up our lives, our homes and our imaginations, here are the wishlists that the Prestige editors hope will come true in this year’s gift-giving frenzy.

Here’s What’s On Our Managing Editor’s Christmas Wishlist This Year

Loro Piana Cashmere Knits

Nothing is more appealing to me right now than enveloping my entire body in the softest, cosiest cashmere knits, scarves and wraps from Loro Piana.

By Pariah Earrings

These garnet drops from By Pariah show just a hint of red and gold – great for holiday parties but also understated enough to wear all through December.

Dior Marinière Sweater

The classic sailor-stripe sweater returns as this winter’s staple uniform – I’m opting for this Dior number, which reveals the Rêve d’Infini lucky-star motif at the back.

Brunello Cucinelli Tradition Coffee Cups

Just here living my best hygge self with these cosy ceramic cups – I’ll be sipping mulled wine out of these.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked

This holiday palette has all you need to get glowing. Blush, highlight, then dust all over with the Diffused Light for the perfect camera-ready finish.

Chopard Alpine Eagle

I’ve had my eye on the Alpine Eagle for a long time now, this version comes in fairmined gold and sustainably-sourced diamonds.

Alexander Wang “Scrunchie” Bag

Named for the ruched top handle, this version in the softest faux fur in the colour Sandstone is fun, furry, fantastic.

Dr Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Night Cream

I love an effective skincare routine driven by science. This face- and night-cream duo is my go-to for the harsher winter months.