facebook

Editor’s Picks: Our Senior Editor Shares His Christmas Wishlist

By Jon Wall
Senior Editor
08 Dec 2022
Editor’s Picks: Our Senior Editor Shares His Christmas Wishlist
Style
Editor’s Picks: Our Senior Editor Shares His Christmas Wishlist

Whether it’s fashion, beauty or fun things to brighten up our lives, our homes and our imaginations, here are the wishlists that the Prestige editors hope will come true in this year’s gift-giving frenzy.

Here’s What’s On Our Senior Editor’s Christmas Wishlist This Year

You May Also Like…

George Cleverley Jason Boots

I’m spoiling my feet this winter with the bespoke British craftsmanship and ’60s style of George Cleverly’s Jason Chelsea boots in suede.

Get it here

Tudor Ranger

If the Pelagos and Black Bay collections weren’t enough, Tudor has further enhanced its tool watch credentials by dropping the new 39mm Ranger. In a year of great new Tudor watches, this one easily tops my most-wanted list.

Learn more here

Barbour Bedale

The English countryside encapsulated in clothing is one way of describing Barbour’s waxed Bedale jacket, perfect for huntin’, shootin’ and fishin’ – and rainy urban winters too.

Get it here

OM System Olympus OM-1

Compact in size but mighty in abilities, OM System’s new Olympus OM-1 is the camera to change your perceptions of Micro Four Thirds photography.

Get it here

Brompton T Line

Brompton’s foldable two-wheeled wonder now comes in ultra-light titanium, making the chic city bike even more versatile and portable.

Get it here

Kitchenaid Artisan K400

There’s no better way to entice a guy into the kitchen than giving him a battery of cool kit. And there’s no better way of blitzing ingredients than with Kitchenaid’s Artisan K400. Job done x 2.

Get it here

Rega Planar 1 Plus

With built-in phono stage and superb sound quality, Rega’s Planar 1 Plus turntable is the cutting-edge way of embracing old-school analogue audio. Just plug it into active speakers and play.

Get it here
Tudor Editor's picks christmas gift guide Holiday Gift Guides Holiday Gift Ideas George Cleverley Barbour Olympus Brompton Kitchenaid Rega
Editor’s Picks: Our Senior Editor Shares His Christmas Wishlist

Jon Wall

Senior Editor

A Hong Kong resident for more than 30 years, Jon has worked on publications devoted to culture, travel and lifestyle, as well as a short stint in daily newspapers, since the late ‘70s. He loves travel, literature, jazz, wine, aircraft and, especially, motor cars – and has occasionally been known to knock together a reasonably edible meal.

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.