Editor’s Picks: Our Senior Editor Shares His Christmas Wishlist

Whether it’s fashion, beauty or fun things to brighten up our lives, our homes and our imaginations, here are the wishlists that the Prestige editors hope will come true in this year’s gift-giving frenzy.

Here’s What’s On Our Senior Editor’s Christmas Wishlist This Year

George Cleverley Jason Boots

I’m spoiling my feet this winter with the bespoke British craftsmanship and ’60s style of George Cleverly’s Jason Chelsea boots in suede.

Tudor Ranger

If the Pelagos and Black Bay collections weren’t enough, Tudor has further enhanced its tool watch credentials by dropping the new 39mm Ranger. In a year of great new Tudor watches, this one easily tops my most-wanted list.

Barbour Bedale

The English countryside encapsulated in clothing is one way of describing Barbour’s waxed Bedale jacket, perfect for huntin’, shootin’ and fishin’ – and rainy urban winters too.

OM System Olympus OM-1

Compact in size but mighty in abilities, OM System’s new Olympus OM-1 is the camera to change your perceptions of Micro Four Thirds photography.

Brompton T Line

Brompton’s foldable two-wheeled wonder now comes in ultra-light titanium, making the chic city bike even more versatile and portable.

Kitchenaid Artisan K400

There’s no better way to entice a guy into the kitchen than giving him a battery of cool kit. And there’s no better way of blitzing ingredients than with Kitchenaid’s Artisan K400. Job done x 2.

Rega Planar 1 Plus

With built-in phono stage and superb sound quality, Rega’s Planar 1 Plus turntable is the cutting-edge way of embracing old-school analogue audio. Just plug it into active speakers and play.