Editor’s Picks: Our Arts and Culture Editor-at-Large Shares His Valentine’s Day Wishlist

Gifts for the adventurous, gifts for the amorous, gifts to last a lifetime – and more! Our arts and culture editor-at-large has got it all covered.

Our Arts and Culture Editor-at-Large’s Valentine’s Day Wishlist Is …

Cartier Love necklace





Trust Cartier to up-swoon Valentine’s Day – just think LOVE bracelet. Bring on the waves of amour with a pink gold diamond-studded necklace with an entwined pendant showcasing the signature screws motif.

Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama fragrance

From polka-dots to polka drops, Louis Vuitton has extended its collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama into a trio of fragrances with Kusama’s signature move. Attrape-Rêve, our choice, features a spectrum of painterly splotches.

Montblanc fountain pen

Make it a swish Swiss Valentines with Montblanc. With the Heritage Rouge et Noir Baby Special Edition 10cm-long fountain pen, less is more – think poems to your beau/bae.

Spanish Treasures at London’s Royal Academy

The Duchess of Alba (1797) by Francisco de Goya

For the history and art aficionado, London’s Royal Academy is getting a Spanish makeover courtesy of Spain and the Hispanic World: Treasures from the Hispanic Society Museum & Library in New York. It’s weighty provenance too. Masterpieces such as The Duchess of Alba (1797) by Francisco de Goya (pictured), Diego Velázquez and El Greco are but a few of the 150 works on display from all corners of the globe.

Hermès H08 watch

There’s no better daily wearer than this pristine Philippe Delhotal-designed Hermès H08 – this version is enriched with gold and titanium and a blackened, finely-grained dial.

White Turf at St Moritz

Dazzling, shimmering, powerfully majestic snowglobe-y otherworldliness, it’s always the most wonderful time of the year at Switzerland’s annual White Turf, an equestrian sporting event, which takes place on the frozen lake of St Moritz. Epic date ideas, anyone?