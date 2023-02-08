Editor’s Picks: Our Assistant Fashion Editor Shares His Valentine’s Day Wishlist

facebook

This Valentine’s Day, don’t be fooled by what the Hallmark industrial complex promises you. Though you may not yet have one special person to lavish you with gifts and affection, that doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in some well-deserved pampering. 

To that end, our Assistant Fashion Editor is sharing what’s on his wish list that you can use as a source of infinite inspiration. Get ready to read all about his one-sided love affair with gold. 

Here’s What’s On Our Assistant Fashion Editor’s Valentine’s Day Wishlist This Year

Gustav Klimt. The Complete Paintings

As long as I have Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss in front of me at all times, spending a V-Day single won’t seem so miserable. Since I’m banned from the Belvedere Museum, I’m only left marvelling at the master of Viennese Secession through the pages of this spellbinding Taschen tome.

Get it here

Roberto Cavalli Jacquard Trousers

I want to “Be Italian” just like Fergie was in a cult 2009 film Nine. How? By coating my legs in a jacquard depicting Paolo Porpora’s flowers from Roberto Cavalli’s pre-spring 2023 oeuvre, of course!

Get it here

Balmain SS23 Menswear Collection

Can I put an entire Balmain collection on a Valentine’s Day wishlist? Just did. But if I had to choose a single look, it would be this one, with ultra- high-waisted sage- green pants and a baroque-printed hat. I’ll be one step closer to becoming an artwork, at long last.

Buccellati Opera Eternelle Ring

Buccellati’s Opera Eternelle ring is one to rule them all (the relentless suitors, that is). If you’re already betrothed, the power dynamics in your vital cell of society are about to change. Thank me later.

Get it here

Baccarat Limited Edition Haute Couture Beaune Decanter

Brutalism? Never heard of it. Minimalism? Give me a break! This Valentine’s Day, I’d like my home to look as much like Louis XV’s boudoir as possible, and this Beaune decanter by Baccarat is the only thing in the whole world that’ll cut it.

Get it here

Thom Browne Toile Mr Thom Bag

Unlike many luxury handbags, the green toile Mr Thom doesn’t scream, “Do you know who I am?” but rather whispers sultrily, “You should know.” The blossoming trees upon mint- green leather make it both unexpected and striking.

Get it here

Gennady Oreshkin

Journalist, writer, reader, talker and, sometimes, eater, Gennady is the only fashion writer with a degree in Chemical Engineering in his building – a title that he wears with, perhaps, too much pride. If he is not tweeting about HBO’s newest prestige drama, he can be spotted helping his friends with a piece of fashion advice by ignoring their messages. Gennady’s aspirations include being the most glamorous person on the bus at any given time and being called “ditzy and vapid” on a straight man’s podcast.

