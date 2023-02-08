facebook

Editor’s Picks: Our Features Editor Shares Her Valentine’s Date-Night Wishlist

By Natasha Li
08 Feb 2023
Style
Let’s get date-night ready with this smorgasbord of fashion, beauty and lifestyle goodies!

BOTANIC PRETTI5 HYDRO-RESCUE REPAIRING NIGHT MASK

A tried-and-tested personal favourite, this delicious concoction of nourishing ingredients and yummy extracts sits silky on the skin and leaves a dewy glow in the morning, creating a perfect base for date-night make-up.

TATCHA THE KISSU LIP MASK IN PLUM BLOSSOM

Kissable lips are promised with this limited-edition lip mask. The lightly pink tinted jelly is packed full of Japanese peach extract, moisture-sealing squalene and nourishing camellia oil to restore your lips to full lushness.

ORIBE MAGNIFICENT VOLUME SHAMPOO AND CONDITIONER

  • Oribe Magnificent Volume Shampoo
  • Oribe Magnificent Volume Conditioner

You’re sure to turn heads with a gloriously voluptuous mane if you treat your hair to this duo. Paraben- and sodium chloride-free, the formulae deliver thickness with a glossy shine.

ANAPHE SILK SUIT SET

Sustainable slow-fashion brand Anaphe fast gained cult following for its quality and timeless silk designs. A sensual slip dress is the obvious choice, but I’m opting for this forest-green set to complement the warm tones in my make-up look.

TOM FORD ROSE PRICK EYE COLOUR QUAD in #35 ROSE TOPAZ

Reinterpreting its classic eau de parfum Rose Prick is TOM FORD’s limited edition eye colour quads. #35 caught my eye with its romantic pink hued neutrals that could achieve both natural and smoky looks, depending on the mood.

FENTY BEAUTY SEMI-MATTE LIPSTICK IN LOUD SPEAKER

The lips, now soft and pillowy, are ready for a bold swatch of colour. My current favourite is Loud Speaker from the Berry Holiday Semi-Matte collection. Lightweight and long-lasting, it’s the perfect tint of dark berry.

BYREDO EYES CLOSED EAU DE PARFUM

An evening look is incomplete without a spritz of your favourite scent. Another current favourite is Eyes Closed by BYREDO – the sweetness of patchouli pairs unexpectedly well with the earthiness of papyrus. Expect a warm hint of cinnamon and cardamom.

AMBER DARK TOAST WILD ALE

Ya girl would pick a rich malty beer over a bubbly any day. This delicious newbie is a collaboration between Amber and Young Master, produced by upcycling the restaurant’s prized sourdough. Music on, bottles popped – time to get ready!

Natasha Li

When she's not running around town hunting down the best happy hour deals, you can find Nat roasting at the beach blasting '90s R&B or in a catatonic state on her couch watching Seinfeld reruns. Often described as a house cat in human form, Nat is (relatively) lovely when well fed and well rested; avoid her at all cost on Monday mornings.

