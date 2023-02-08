Editor’s Picks: Our Features Editor Shares Her Valentine’s Date-Night Wishlist

Let’s get date-night ready with this smorgasbord of fashion, beauty and lifestyle goodies!

A tried-and-tested personal favourite, this delicious concoction of nourishing ingredients and yummy extracts sits silky on the skin and leaves a dewy glow in the morning, creating a perfect base for date-night make-up.

Kissable lips are promised with this limited-edition lip mask. The lightly pink tinted jelly is packed full of Japanese peach extract, moisture-sealing squalene and nourishing camellia oil to restore your lips to full lushness.

Oribe Magnificent Volume Shampoo

Oribe Magnificent Volume Conditioner

You’re sure to turn heads with a gloriously voluptuous mane if you treat your hair to this duo. Paraben- and sodium chloride-free, the formulae deliver thickness with a glossy shine.

Sustainable slow-fashion brand Anaphe fast gained cult following for its quality and timeless silk designs. A sensual slip dress is the obvious choice, but I’m opting for this forest-green set to complement the warm tones in my make-up look.

Reinterpreting its classic eau de parfum Rose Prick is TOM FORD’s limited edition eye colour quads. #35 caught my eye with its romantic pink hued neutrals that could achieve both natural and smoky looks, depending on the mood.

The lips, now soft and pillowy, are ready for a bold swatch of colour. My current favourite is Loud Speaker from the Berry Holiday Semi-Matte collection. Lightweight and long-lasting, it’s the perfect tint of dark berry.

An evening look is incomplete without a spritz of your favourite scent. Another current favourite is Eyes Closed by BYREDO – the sweetness of patchouli pairs unexpectedly well with the earthiness of papyrus. Expect a warm hint of cinnamon and cardamom.

Ya girl would pick a rich malty beer over a bubbly any day. This delicious newbie is a collaboration between Amber and Young Master, produced by upcycling the restaurant’s prized sourdough. Music on, bottles popped – time to get ready!