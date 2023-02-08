Editor’s Picks: Our Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Shares His Valentine’s Day Wishlist

Roses are red, violets are blue, lost for ideas this Valentine’s Day? Don’t fret, Alvin’s got you.

Our Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large’s Valentine’s Day Wishlist Is …

Dior Lady D-Joy in Red Cannage Lambskin





Dior’s latest Valentine’s collection, a passionate Lady D colour in your dream scarlet!

Byredo EDP “Unnamed”

Serving the same signature scent – Mojave Ghost + Blanche – this limited-edition unisex EDP is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift!

Chanel Coco Crush Toi et Moi rings

C for Crush, C for Coco and C for Chanel! What more can you ask for?

Roger Vivier slingbacks

Too cute not to gift your perfect Valentine! This Roger Vivier Virgule Twinkle Strass Sling Back blooms with cuteness and comfort.

Saint Laurent Men’s Takeaway Lunchbox

Direct from Saint Laurent spring/summer ’23 men’s runway, this chic leather bag with the house’s monogram is ideal for the stylish gentleman.

Hermès Limited Edition lipsticks

The Rouge Hermès spring/summer ’23 Limited Edition contains three alluring shades for the nonchalant lady. My personal favourite is shade #06 Corail Parasol for all skin tones.