You’re seeing double. You’re hypnotised. You are compelled to submit to the twins’ effect of this season’s most intoxicating fashions. Expect iron maiden-style studded bustier tops, glitter and capes.

Creative Direction & Styling ALVIN GOH

Photographer PUZZLEMAN Photography assistant CHENG YI LEE

Make-Up ALVIN GOH Make-Up assistant CHANG YEN

Hair WEIC LIN Hair assistant JASE LU

Stylish assistant POGALIN and LETICIA WANG

Models ASHER CHEN and PENG CHANG