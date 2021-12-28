The Good Life: Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside

By PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
28 Dec 2021
The Good Life: Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside
Style
The Good Life: Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside

Celebrate nature’s bounty with a glorious mix of utility styles, sensual knitwear, prints inspired by the English countryside — and a tongue-in-cheek attitude.

Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside

Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside
JEANS, BLOUSE AND CARDIGAN PHILOSOPHY DI LORENZO SERAFINI WELLINGTONS HUNTER
Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside
TOP JIL SANDER HAT STEPHEN JONES MILLINERY
Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside
JUMPER AND COAT MAX MARA WELLINGTONS HUNTER
TOP JIL SANDER
CARDIGAN AND TROUSERS FENDI HAT POETRY WELLINGTONS HUNTER
Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside
JACKET PATOU SKIRT PIERRE LOUIS MASCIA WELLINGTONS HUNTER
Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside
SHIRT, TOP, COLLAR AND TROUSERS ALBERTA FERRETTI WELLINGTONS HUNTER
Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside
SKIRT, BLOUSE AND SHIRT PIERRE LOUIS MASCIA WELLINGTONS HUNTER
Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside
TOP SKIRT AND BLANKET CHLOÉ HAT STEPHEN JONES MILLINERY WELLINGTONS HUNTER
JUMPER ERDEM HAT STEPHEN JONES MILLINERY TROUSERS, MODEL’S OWN

(HERO IMAGE: CARDIGAN AND TROUSERS FENDI HAT POETRY WELLINGTONS HUNTER)

The Good Life: Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside

PHOTOGRAPHY SIMON LIPMAN
STYLIST HANNAH BECK
DOP JAMES SHARP
MAKE-UP AND HAIR JULIE THOMAS
MODEL ZELDA @ SELECT MODEL MANAGEMENT
WITH THANKS TO GERALD “VEG KING” STRATFORD

Luxury Fashion style shoot fashion shoot Fashion Inspiration photoshoot Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside

PrestigeOnline Hong Kong

