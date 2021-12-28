The Good Life: Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside

Celebrate nature’s bounty with a glorious mix of utility styles, sensual knitwear, prints inspired by the English countryside — and a tongue-in-cheek attitude.

Nature-inspired Looks Fit for the English Countryside

JEANS, BLOUSE AND CARDIGAN PHILOSOPHY DI LORENZO SERAFINI WELLINGTONS HUNTER

TOP JIL SANDER HAT STEPHEN JONES MILLINERY

JUMPER AND COAT MAX MARA WELLINGTONS HUNTER

TOP JIL SANDER

CARDIGAN AND TROUSERS FENDI HAT POETRY WELLINGTONS HUNTER

JACKET PATOU SKIRT PIERRE LOUIS MASCIA WELLINGTONS HUNTER

SHIRT, TOP, COLLAR AND TROUSERS ALBERTA FERRETTI WELLINGTONS HUNTER

SKIRT, BLOUSE AND SHIRT PIERRE LOUIS MASCIA WELLINGTONS HUNTER

TOP SKIRT AND BLANKET CHLOÉ HAT STEPHEN JONES MILLINERY WELLINGTONS HUNTER

JUMPER ERDEM HAT STEPHEN JONES MILLINERY TROUSERS, MODEL’S OWN

HERO IMAGE: CARDIGAN AND TROUSERS FENDI HAT POETRY WELLINGTONS HUNTER

PHOTOGRAPHY SIMON LIPMAN

STYLIST HANNAH BECK

DOP JAMES SHARP

MAKE-UP AND HAIR JULIE THOMAS

MODEL ZELDA @ SELECT MODEL MANAGEMENT

WITH THANKS TO GERALD “VEG KING” STRATFORD