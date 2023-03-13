Fashion Shoot: Timelapse

The art of dressing transcends eras, revealing which ones of us are sensitive to that elusive thing called taste. And we show you once again, through our humble yet forever enticing spread, exactly how the ghosts of the past long gone and visions of the future yet unseen can coexist in frighteningly glamorous harmony.

Creative Direction ALVIN GOH Photography SHENG YANG

Art Direction ST IMAGE Styling WANG DEFU

Hair JOGO STUDIO and QOU JIAOJIAO

Make-up LULU LULU Mask Designers RONA and WANG

Retouching CHA XIAOMO, SHENG YANG and XU PENG

Production ST IMAGE

Models DAI ZHILI, ZHOU YICHI, LAO YINGJIE,

HU MENGHENG, YU ZHUFANG,

SIN LUNXI, GU AIJIA