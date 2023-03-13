facebook

Fashion Shoot: Timelapse

By Prestige Online Hong Kong
13 Mar 2023
Style
The art of dressing transcends eras, revealing which ones of us are sensitive to that elusive thing called taste. And we show you once again, through our humble yet forever enticing spread, exactly how the ghosts of the past long gone and visions of the future yet unseen can coexist in frighteningly glamorous harmony.

Creative Direction ALVIN GOH Photography SHENG YANG
Art Direction ST IMAGE Styling WANG DEFU
Hair JOGO STUDIO and QOU JIAOJIAO
Make-up LULU LULU Mask Designers RONA and WANG
Retouching CHA XIAOMO, SHENG YANG and XU PENG
Production ST IMAGE
Models DAI ZHILI, ZHOU YICHI, LAO YINGJIE,
HU MENGHENG, YU ZHUFANG,
SIN LUNXI, GU AIJIA

Coat and pants, Yulong Xia Collar, Angel Chen
Outfit, Louis Shengtao Chen
Outfit, Louis Shengtao Chen
Coat, Balenciaga Shoes, untitla
Outfit, Nutempero
Top and skirt, Annakiki Sunglasses, Emporio Armani
Outfit, Dior
Patch pocket and scarf, Louis Vuitton Skirt, Marrknull Shoes, Versace
Leather coat, Givenchy
Fur robe, Didu
Mongolian robe, Angel Chen
Pearl necklace, 022397BLUF
Top and pants, Ferrari
Shoes and belt, Angel Chen
Gloves, Yulong Xia
Outfit, Dion Lee
Blazer, Louis Shengtao Chen. Scarf, Nan Knits

 

Dress, Carolina Herrera Blazer, gnastiy.com
Blazer, Shuting Qi
Outfit, Louis Vuitton

 

Prestige Online Hong Kong

