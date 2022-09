Androgynous models and the allure of subdued fashion transcend perceptions of gender and dismantle its constructs.

Creative direction and styling ALVIN GOH

Photographer CHOUMO

Make-up MEMG SHU LEE

Hair MILEY SHEN

Photography assistants CHOU CHI YUAN and STANAWAY

Styling assistant POGALIN

Models SHIH HSUEH DING and KRISTY 66

Top and skirt, Anna Sui; Boots, Celine

Jacket and pants, Versace; Sneakers, Rick Owens

Vest, skirt and headband, Rick Owens; Shoes, Celine

Outfits, Saint Laurent

Outfit, Celine

Outfit, Rick Owens

Outfit, Balenciaga

Top and pants, Loewe; Shoes, Balenciaga

Outfit, Prada Outfit, Prada

Outfit, Prada

Outfit, Prada

Top, Thom Browne

Dress, Versace; Necklace, Celine; Sunglasses, Balenciaga

Outfit, Balenciaga

(Hero image: Models are wearing outfits by Saint Laurent)