Revisiting Hailey Bieber’s Timeless Wedding Wardrobe

It was back in September 2018 when Hailey Baldwin (then) and Justin Bieber made headlines for secretly tying the knot after only two months of being engaged. When the couple decided to celebrate their union again in September 2019 with their close ones, the duo created quite a stir again. And not just for their opulent wedding choices, but for all the wedding dresses that Hailey chose to wear for her big day.

The couple took their vows in a rather large ceremony on 30 September 2019 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. While their wedding had netizens glued to their screens for photos and updates throughout, what became the cynosure of their nuptials were Hailey Bieber’s multiple looks that she adorned for the wedding. Custom creations by renowned designers such as the late Vivienne Westwood, Virgil Abloh, Ralph & Russo and Vera Wang made it to her wedding wardrobe, while stylist Maeve Reilly, makeup artist Dendoll and hairstylist Jen Atkin ensured her glam was on point throughout.

The one Hailey Bieber wedding dress that left the world swooning with its traditional yet contemporary make was the official ceremony gown by Virgil Abloh. It was a tasteful piece combining the quintessential bridal gown aesthetics with Abloh’s signature Off-White text and arrow detailing that made it absolutely unique.

If you’ve been obsessed with Hailey’s wedding looks ever since and would love to channel the same glamour for your festivities, this guide is sure to inspire you.

Here’s a lookbook of Hailey Bieber’s wedding dresses and other details

Main Ceremony — Off-White

For her official ceremony, Hailey slipped into a custom wedding gown by Virgil Abloh and his Off-White team. Featuring lace embroideries and intricate pearl detailing all over, her off-shoulder gown was fashioned in a mermaid-style silhouette with a boned bodice. She paired the gown with a long tulle veil with the words “Till Death Do Us Part” at its end. Additionally, the words “Wedding Dress” were also sewed in pearls on the back of her dress.

Image Credit: Hailey Bieber

The gown had a sultry yet graceful plunging back combined with a mesh insert, accentuated with a lace trim extending to the hem of both the neckline and the sleeves. Complemented with a soft bun, dewy natural makeup and five-carat Tiffany & Co. studs for jewellery, her look exuded an understated opulence.

Image Credit: Dendoll

Bieber further took her bridal styling game a notch above by choosing to pull off two stunning reception looks post the ceremony.

Reception — Ralph & Russo

Image Credit: Maeve Reilly

For one of her reception looks, Hailey opted for a halter-neck Ralph & Russo piece featuring a tied-at-the back neckline attached to a flowy drape trailing behind her that added an extra oomph. Slightly cinched at the waist, the dress also had a high slit adding just the right touch of sensuality to the entire look. A simplistic pair of Jimmy Choo heels completed her look perfectly.

For that matter, this reception dress has often been compared to Meghan Markle’s Stella McCartney gown featuring a similar halter neckline with bare shoulders, which she wore post her wedding.

Reception — Vera Wang

Image Credit: Vera Wang

An elegant and simple custom white slip dress designed by Vera Wang with thin straps and a bias cut was created for Hailey’s second reception look. The dress was crafted in an ivory-hued silk charmeuse with an asymmetric neckline and a plunging back. Adding a different dimension to the outfit was the hand-draped sleeve on the right arm. Teamed up with a pair of white sneakers and ear studs, her look struck the perfect balance between glamour and a casual-comfy vibe.

Rehearsal Dinner — Vivienne Westwood

Image Credit: Vivienne Westwood

For their pre-wedding rehearsal dinner, Hailey decided to don a rather casual-chic Vivienne Westwood outfit. It was a custom-made mini wrap dress fashioned in corset style with an off-shoulder neckline in ivory ‘Peace Silk’. This silk is produced organically and is free from cruelty, as per the brand. While the Messika diamond necklace and studs added a hint of exquisiteness, the bow in her hair and on her heels lent a kicky twist to her look.

(Main and Featured Image Credit: Jen Atkin/Instagram)

This story first appeared here.