Heavenly Bodies: A Fashion Shoot

By PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
12 Jun 2023
Style
They dance from dawn to dusk, swathed in tulle and taffeta, telling stories through movement and emoting with each subtle gesture.

Creative Direction and Photography ISSAC LAM Styling ALEX LOONG
Make-up HEISAN HUNG
Hair HILLNEX LEE
Assistant Photographers IVAN CHAN and JASON LI
Assistant Stylist KATRINA TSAI
Dancers CHUN, CHIMAN and CINDI at Hong Kong Dance Company

Outfit, Loewe
Outfit, Loewe
Top, Chloe Skirt, Huishan Zhang at Lane Crawford
Outfit, Loro Piana Bag, Loro Piana
Dress, Prada
Top, Chloe Skirt, Huishan Zhang at Lane Crawford Shoes, MiuMiu
From top: On Chun: Outfit, MiuMiu On Chiman: Outfit, Prada On Cindi: Outfit, MiuMiu
Dress, Dior
Top, Comme des Garçons Homme at I.T Beret, Maison Michel at Lane Crawford
Top, Comme des Garçons Homme at I.T Beret, Maison Michel at Lane Crawford Shoes, Prada Socks, stylist’s own
Coat, Comme des Garçons Homme at I.T
Top and jacket, Dior
On Chun (left): Outfit, Alexander McQueen On Chiman (centre): Coat, Comme des Garçons Homme at I.T Shoes, Alexander McQueen On Cindi (right): Outfit, Balenciaga
fashion shoot Hong Kong Dance Company
PrestigeOnline Hong Kong

