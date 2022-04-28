Here’s What we Know About Uniqlo’s Latest Collaboration With Marni

On May 20, global apparel retailer Uniqlo is set to launch its collaboration with Italian luxury brand Marni. Here is what we know about the collection so far.

Marni was the latest brand the Japanese retailer picked to join hands with, following luxury giants like Jil Sander, Theory, JW Anderson and entertainment behemoths like Disney. The range is somewhat a breath of fresh air from the ubiquitous flashy collabs that could, at best, merit a gala event twice a year or, most commonly, serve as a promotion vehicle for an up-and-coming young starlet. It would be prudent to practise some restraint and not mention any names or the exact Josh Safdie film I have in my mind.

The collection itself is an effortless and joyful explosion of colour that struts somewhere in the vicinity of cottagecore and 1970s streetwear. “I am extremely pleased that we can offer this essential LifeWear collection that positively accentuates individual character and feelings,” says Yukihiro Katsuta, Senior Executive Officer and Head of R&D for Uniqlo. The rationale behind such a collection is more intuitive than it might seem. While Uniqlo provides a ‘blank slate’ of high-quality textiles and versatile silhouettes, Marni creates warm graphic prints and hypnotising colours that all result in a universal and youthful range.

“I’ve been hugely excited about it since the very start. Throughout the whole process we have always tried to champion Uniqlo’s ethos and the integrity that lies behind the brand’s vision, giving our interpretation of Uniqlo’s LifeWear through a slightly out-of-the-box proposition that combines impeccably crafted clothes with MARNI’s offbeat and life-embracing spirit,” says Francesco Risso, Creative Director of Marni. Indeed, the collection closely follows the canons of versatile summer essentials by employing cocoon silhouettes and enhancing the volume. The BLOCKTECH coat, for example, is a seasonal staple, both whimsical and functional, that can be enjoyed by people regardless of their gender.