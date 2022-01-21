Livestream: Discover the HERMÈS Men’s Winter 2022 Collection

By PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
HERMÈS presents its Men’s winter 2022 collection this Saturday, January 22 at 10pm (Hong Kong time).

The autumn/winter 2022 season kicked off with menswear shows, starting in Milan. In Paris, we’re in fierce anticipation of the latest collection from Hermès, created by Véronique Nichanian. The runway show will be directed by Cyril Teste but little has been revealed about the #HermesHomme line-up…

Be sure to tune in this weekend to the live runway show below — on Saturday, January 22 at 10pm (Hong Kong time) / 3pm (Paris time).

