Two Hong Kong Designers Bring Augmented Playfulness to IRL Shows in London

London-based Hong Kong designer, Christie Lau, was faced with a stark choice just four weeks before this year’s BA Fashion graduation show at Central Saint Martins. Despite being a virtual/augmented-reality designer, her tutors informed her she couldn’t “stage” an augmented show and must put something, or someone, down the runway in more conventional style. Lau, frustrated at the comparatively short notice, and lo-fi mindset, considered her options, before the light, or the algorithm, went on. If she couldn’t display models wearing her virtual-, augmented- or mixed-reality looks, she’d parade models carrying human-sized QR code cubes down the runway, which viewers could then scan on their phones to see her augmented designs (“anti-gravity” hoodies and floating trench coats) – think of them as invitations to the metaverse. By so doing, Lau brought the house down, and was instantly anointed a “new star” of CSM and London “fashionlore”.

Hong Kong Designers: Christie Lau Plans an Augmented Reality Exhibition

“My collection expresses the mismatched reality seen through the lens of machine learning,” says Lau. “I wanted to reimagine mundane daily environments and recognisable everyday characters as a game-style experience within the metaverse. Within the collection, I reinterpreted everyday garments so that they can only exist digitally. It’s a digital absurdist take on the everyday context. Through my QR code cubes, I hope to subvert what fashion is and can be, by removing the context of fashion away from the physical body and on to the digital bodies through AR/VR.” Currently collaborating with Meta, she’s planning an augmented-reality exhibition in a gallery near you sometime soon and will show her exaggerated QR code cube canvases as buyable artworks in their own right. K11 Musea and Adrian Cheng, anyone?

KWK by Kay Kwok Returned to London Fashion Week

KWK by Kay Kwok returned to London Fashion Week after an eight-year absence, and 2022 saw the flamboyant designer making up for lost time. Digitalisation and the drive towards gamification are key to the brand, and Kwok showcased timeless themes of seduction, glory and power in the Chinese anthology, with the theme “The Legend of Deification”, set in the distant future year 2100. Quite the metamorphosis, it was inspired by 16th-century deities-and demons fiction, which provide a wealth of folklore and fantasy characters for reimagination – of particular note, the Daji and Nine-tailed Fox. Kay’s distinctively futuristic touch takes centre stage in this charismatic and cheeky collection with steampunk-inspired aesthetics, breathtaking silhouettes, exotic materials and fluid, layered textures. And wait till you see his avatars. Kwok, a former HK PolyU graduate and Alexander McQueen intern, counts A-Mei, Joey Yung and Landy Wan among his luminous followers. And everyone who witnessed this show in London.