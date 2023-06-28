Kim Jones Marks His Fifth Year with Dior’s Summer 2024 Collection

A collage of influences and pop iconography takes shape at the heart of this Dior Summer 2024 Menswear collection dreamed by Kim Jones that simultaneously embraced tradition and subversion.

Structured silhouettes, visionary collections and fine craftsmanship are all things synonymous with the house of Dior. Years of refurbishing tweed and redefining age-old silhouettes is what gives Dior the centre spot on the global stage. Speaking of Dior’s iconic legacy, the house’s latest spring/summer’24 Men’s collection at the Paris Fashion Week was a true blue representation of five years of Kim Jones’s creative intellect. Alongside a look back into the excellence of Dior’s previous creative directors. Apart from celebrating Kim Jones’s five fabulous years at the helm of Dior menswear, the latest collection was all about housing years of creativity all in one. Drawing inspiration from the house’s different predecessors like Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferre and more, the latest showcase was all about welcoming the styles of tomorrow while reminiscing the silhouettes of yesterday.

Kim Jones celebrates his fifth year with Dior’s Summer 2024 showcase in Paris

The visionary that he is, Kim Jones curated a collection that celebrated the brand’s heritage in the most unique way possible. The collection emerged bold, courtesy of the models rising from the surface (quite literally) of Ecole Militaire, all decked up in monochrome, tweed and cannage motifs. It was almost as if a science laboratory turned into a fashion space. The collection was like a collage of influences drawn from the house’s heritage ranging from the Harrington, polo shirt, crew neck, cardigan, tweeds, and embroideries to cannage. Furthermore, the fun and celebratory show witnessed several details to focus on like the beanies, the tweed loafers and the intricate craftsmanship. Apart from fine fabrics and an inclusive colour palette, the hints of sequins, bejewelled shirts, coloured stones and a variety of bags, all of this combined is what initiates a passionate dialogue between the house’s heritage and reinventions.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Dior.

This story first appeared here.