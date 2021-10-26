Back in 2019, Kim Kardashian West expanded her entrepreneurial oeuvre with SKIMS – a shape-wear brand driven by function, inclusivity, and comfort. SKIMS’s exhaustive range of sizes and skin tones swiftly won the hearts of the public, while its designs, informed by the expertise of red-carpet stylists, gained the cult following among the starlets.

This season, Lane Crawford is bringing SKIMS to Hong Kong. Starting on November 24th, SKIMS best-sellers and core basics will be available at Lane Crawford brick-and-mortar and online stores, encompassing the sizes US0-US24 and 12 skin-inspired tones. The line-up will include three core collections: Seamless Sculpt, Fits Everybody and Cotton & Cozy. “I think our customers will particularly appreciate the comfort, support and versatility of the pieces in the ‘Fits Everybody’ range because the pieces are more than just underwear and shapewear — they are wardrobe staples that make great foundations for a myriad of looks,” says Seville Chow, Senior Vice President of Fashion at Lane Crawford.

SKIMS by Kim Kardashian West launched in 2019

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt collection proved to work both on red carpets and in the office by countless celebrities and corporate women across the globe. Its introduction into the mainstream revolutionised the way shapewear is perceived, with the technology that creates smooth silhouettes and enhances the curves in a proportional manner. No more marks, lines, steel boning that would make one faint and fall off the balcony of a large castle into the sea only to be saved by Jack Sparrow.

SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit Mid-thigh

The Fits Everyone collection is essentially Seamless Sculpt but in an underwear format, comprising separate tops and bottoms in addition to the beloved bodysuits. This range represents the ‘essential foundations’ equipped with a moulding construction for maximal support and an invisible feel. Despite being classified as underwear, SKIMS Fits Everyone bodysuits can be styled as tops with either high waisted jeans or even power suits, fully embodying the spirits of practicality upheld by the brand itself.

SKIMS Cotton & Cozy transfers the functionality and versatility of the Fits Everyone collection into the realm of loungewear, where the soft cotton jersey undergarments are complemented with ribbed leggings, knit pants, shorts and robes.

Fendi x SKIMS is real

More recently, SKIMS, in an effort to intrigue new segments by constantly reinventing itself, has announced a collaboration with Fendi. Kardashian-West unveiled the first images of Fendi x SKIMS on her Instagram. The images feature shape-wear, underwear and some ready-to-wear staples in a monochromatic palette with Fendi logos emblazoned across each piece. This partnership does not mark the first time the heritage Italian House collaborates with another high-profile brand. Earlier this year, Kim Jones joined hands with Donatella Versace to curate an immaculate show that fused the codes of Fendi and Versace in a beautiful ode to Italian glamour.

Fendi x SKIMS will drop on November 9

(Images of the collaboration courtesy of Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram)