Louis Vuitton’s 2022 Artycapucines Collection Features Six Bold Designs

The fourth chapter of Louis Vuitton’s limited-edition, artist-designed Artycapucines Collection is further proof of how the iconic bag can inspire unbridled creativity.

First introduced in 2013 and named after Rue Neuve-des-Capucines in Paris – where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854 – the Capucines has become a timeless classic. Now six more prominent figures in contemporary art have brought their unique visions to the famous bag, melding their talent and bold creativity with the ingenuity of Louis Vuitton’s artisans.

The partnership challenges contemporary artists Amelie Bertrand, Park Seo-Bo, Daniel Buren, Ugo Rondinone, Peter Marino, and Kennedy Yanko to interpret the accessory as a blank canvas.

Daniel Buren proposes a double-sided trompe-l’œil design with his trademark black and white stripes, in four colour variations. Kennedy Yanko’s creation is constructed of 3D-printed leather, embellished with a metallic patina hand-applied by Italian artisans. Park Seo-Bo appropriated delicately textured and embellished calfskin, while Peter Marino designed a studded rendition with an exclusive clasp. Amélie Bertrand painted the bag in a shifting gradient of colours plus striking phosphorence, and Ugo Rondinone imagined a playful and colorful harlequin style bag covered with more than 14,000 handstitched beads.

Each of the bags in this new collection comes in a unique box. The creations were released in October in a limited edition of just 200 pieces. The campaign features top models Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, Jill Kortleve, and Mona Tougaard – lensed by fashion photographer Steven Meisel.

Featured image: Kennedy Yanko: The American artist’s powerfully sculptural creation is a translation of her trademark metal and “paint skin” works into leather.