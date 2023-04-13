Fashion Shoot: Sty’Lin Ludi

For this month’s men’s fashion spread, we beseeched Canadian actor and martial adept Ludi Lin – prepping for his role in Mortal Kombat 2 – to attire himself in an array of eccentric personas, each one more captivating than its predecessor. The result was nothing short of magnificent.
Creative Direction & Styling ALVIN GOH
Photography TYLER YEUNG
Make-Up JASMINE CHAN
Hairstyling ADOLPH at Private i Salon
Manicure PINKY HO
Styling Assistant HEBE
Model LUDI LIN
