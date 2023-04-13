facebook

Fashion Shoot: Sty’Lin Ludi

By PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
13 Apr 2023
Fashion Shoot: Sty’Lin Ludi
Style
Fashion Shoot: Sty’Lin Ludi

For this month’s men’s fashion spread, we beseeched Canadian actor and martial adept Ludi Lin – prepping for his role in Mortal Kombat 2 – to attire himself in an array of eccentric personas, each one more captivating than its predecessor. The result was nothing short of magnificent.

Creative Direction & Styling ALVIN GOH
Photography TYLER YEUNG
Make-Up JASMINE CHAN
Hairstyling ADOLPH at Private i Salon
Manicure PINKY HO
Styling Assistant HEBE
Model LUDI LIN

Pants, Balmain Necklace, Kay Kwok Shoes, Gucci
Ludi Lin for Prestige Hong Kong
Blazer, Balmain
Outfit, Ferragamo
Blazer, Kay Kwok Pants, Balmain
Pants and necklace, Vetements
Shirt and pants, Vetements Shoes, Balmain Sunglasses, Balenciaga
  • Outfit and bag, Thom Browne
  • Outfit and bag, Thom Browne
  • Outfit and bag, Thom Browne
  • Outfit and bag, Thom Browne
Top, Fendi Gloves, Stylist’s own
Ludi Lin for Prestige Hong Kong
Headpiece, Chen Peng
Pants, Balmain
Top and shorts, sacai Shoes, GEOX
Outfit, Gucci Shoes, GEOX

fashion shoot Ludi Lin
Fashion Shoot: Sty’Lin Ludi

PrestigeOnline Hong Kong

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.