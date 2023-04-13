Fashion Shoot: Sty’Lin Ludi

For this month’s men’s fashion spread, we beseeched Canadian actor and martial adept Ludi Lin – prepping for his role in Mortal Kombat 2 – to attire himself in an array of eccentric personas, each one more captivating than its predecessor. The result was nothing short of magnificent.

Creative Direction & Styling ALVIN GOH

Photography TYLER YEUNG

Make-Up JASMINE CHAN

Hairstyling ADOLPH at Private i Salon

Manicure PINKY HO

Styling Assistant HEBE

Model LUDI LIN

Pants, Balmain Necklace, Kay Kwok Shoes, Gucci

Blazer, Balmain

Outfit, Ferragamo

Blazer, Kay Kwok Pants, Balmain

Pants and necklace, Vetements

Shirt and pants, Vetements Shoes, Balmain Sunglasses, Balenciaga

Outfit and bag, Thom Browne

Outfit and bag, Thom Browne

Outfit and bag, Thom Browne

Outfit and bag, Thom Browne

Top, Fendi Gloves, Stylist’s own

Headpiece, Chen Peng

Pants, Balmain

Top and shorts, sacai Shoes, GEOX