Into the Allure: Chanel’s Latest Installation Explores the Brand’s Eternal Appeal

The allure of Chanel is explored in a new installation titled “Into the Allure”, which dives into the enduring codes of Chanel through its designers Gabrielle Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld and Virginie Viard.

Why do we love Chanel? The allure of the mighty fashion house is explored in-depth in a new installation that’s made its first stop in Hong Kong, giving Chanel’s most ardent clients the chance to get up close to some of the most treasured designs straight out of the brand’s patrimony department. The journey begins with a monologue and a patchwork of videos and photographs of Chanel muse Kristen Stewart, photographed by Inez & Vinoodh. Upstairs, we’re greeted by vignettes from the nouvelle vague film Last Year at Marienbad, for which Gabrielle Chanel created costumes for lead actress Delphine Seyrig. The Alain Resnais-directed movie subsequently inspired both the late Karl Lagerfeld and Virginie Viard – it served as the theme for the latter’s spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

















“Allure according to Gabrielle Chanel, Karl, the night, feathers, sequins, heels: I like it when things get mixed up,” says Viard notes. The past and present coincide in this tasteful journey into Chanel’s attraction, threading the house’s distinct codes through old and new interpretations of the suit, black and white, military styles, the little black dress, lamé gold and feathers … Indeed, we’ve rarely found Chanel more alluring.