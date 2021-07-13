Luxury Athleisure: Best Items to Shop This Summer

Luxury Athleisure has never been more popular. From sunglasses, to sneakers and stylish co-ords, here are some of our favourite items to stay active in style.

Louis Vuitton

French luxury giant Louis Vuitton’s second collaboration with the NBA expands on the inaugural range of luxury athleisure, formal styles, casual-wear and men’s accessories — from sports outfits that work on and off court to a ’90s basketball influence. Think oversized logo shorts and graphic embellished leather bombers

that nod to the game’s hero jackets. The range of bags featuring basketball-net detailing and NBA insignia now includes ball pouches and basketball carriers. Men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh fuses LV trademarks with the NBA’s own inimitable style in a welcome celebration of pop culture, fashion and sport.

Coming soon to Hong Kong

Loewe

In buttery nappa leather, the Loewe Flamenco bag comes in sizes from Nano to XL. Red is our favourite colour, reminiscent of the Spanish dance attire from which the model takes inspiration.

SHOP HERE

Sweaty Betty x Halle Berry

Perhaps the celebrity collaboration we’ve all been waiting for? Fitness label Sweaty Betty has launched a crossover with Bond girl and all-round goddess Halle Berry and her rē•spin wellness brand, inspired by boxing and jujitsu. Sculptural silhouettes, raw edging and modal slit detailing give an edge to fashion-forward lifestyle pieces aimed at busy, active and empowered women.

SHOP HERE

A|X Armani Exchange

A|X Armani Exchange offers a selection of casual sporty outfits in multiple shades of blue. Run around town in these comfortable, wider athletic fits optimised for movement — an update on the label’s take on street-focused athleisure.

SHOP HERE

Saint Laurent

Get summer ready and protect your eyes from UV rays, with these Saint Laurent ombre sunglasses, featuring a light, subtle frame.

SHOP HERE

Hermès

A summer shoe that’s versatile enough for casual days out and evening events? Look no further than the Hermès slip-on loafer in a luxurious neutral shade of linen canvas.

SHOP HERE

Mazu

Hong Kong men’s brand Mazu offers these delightful Distant Shores print swimming trunks made from recycled plastic bottles. They’re perfect for the beach and sustainable to boot.

SHOP HERE

Mr P

Mr Porter’s own brand Mr P launches a 23-piece golf collection with ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear inspired by heritage golf styles, and emboldened with quality detailing, an easy attitude and enduring Mr P style.

SHOP HERE

Christian Dior

Whether it’s surfing, wakeboarding or swimming, hit the sand in style with the latest collection of beach and activewear from Christian Dior. We love the sunshine-yellow logo print version — the sleek zip-up shorts, sports bikini top and zip-up jacket pair well with a matching floral headscarf.

SHOP HERE

Zimmermann

Hit the pool or beach and channel some Ursula Andress energy with this Zimmerman contrast string bikini. The crotchet top works wonders paired with the pink floral bottoms and beachy seashell embellishments.

SHOP HERE

Off-White

Show some skin, but still remain comfortable. There’s no need to compromise on stretch and movement with this body-skimming dress by Off White.

SHOP HERE

Chloé

The light fabric logo straps and tan leather soles make Chloé’s wonderful designer summer sandal a perfect match for every outfit.

SHOP HERE

Alexander McQueen

You won’t want to take off these Alexander McQueen statement sunglasses all season.

SHOP HERE