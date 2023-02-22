Miu Miu Reimagines the Iconic New Balance 574 in New Colourways

What are this season’s coolest sneakers? It undoubtedly has to be the Miu Miu x New Balance 574 silhouette. Miu Miu collaborated with New Balance a year ago to give the classic 574 a distressed look. Exactly a year later, the iconic sneaker is back in new, highly-charismatic versions.

The reimagined sneakers come in a trio of colourways: “Fringed Blue,” “Marble-Effect Cognac Denim”, and “Blanched White Leather”.

Miu Miu x New Balance 574 sneakers have raw cutouts

Miu Miu and New Balance presented the sneakers for the first time at the Miu Miu spring-summer 2022 show. It immediately captivated the audience with its raw cutouts and frayed finish. The 574 first surfaced in 1988 and has since become the sneaker of choice for the likes of Harry Styles and Tom Holland.

Miu Miu’s take on the sneakers comes with shredded outer and a tan gum sole. The sneakers also keep their frayed appearance in the new shades! In addition, the design carries New Balance and Miu Miu’s logo detailing on the tongue. NB’s instantly recognisable “N” sits on the outer of each shoe. Further, the new colourways give a casual and confident look.

The limited-edition sneakers will be available from the end of February

Between deconstruction, reconstruction, and reinvention of the archetypes of a wardrobe, the elements involved reflect the current mood of the brand, which is ‘free expression of oneself’.

It is no doubt that sneakerheads like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Elsa Hosk (who can’t get enough of New Balance) will snap up this new pair. The limited-edition Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers will be available in stores and on Miu Miu’s website from the end of February 2023.

Whether you’re a regular at Miu Miu’s store or just getting acquainted with the label, these sneakers with a reimagined logo and suede detailing will take any outfit to another level.

