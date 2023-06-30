10 of the most viral It items in fashion and how to get your hands on them

If Heidi Klum’s highly quotable dialogue from Project Runway is to be believed, “in fashion, one day you’re in and the next day, you’re out.” In today’s social media-savvy generation where attention spans are low, expectations are sky-high and purchasing powers have given their nod of approval to quieter manifestations, several viral It items are currently enjoying their moment in the limelight.

Gone are the days when new drops were discussed in queues outside stores. Instead, it is the blue ticks of the world who have diligently taken on the responsibility of declaring fashion’s most coveted offerings. From Diesel’s B-Berny Belt miniskirt to MSCHF’s microscopic Louis Vuitton bag and a general resurrection of everything Y2K, there have been countless fashion gems that have jumped from our feeds straight into our shopping carts. But what really propelled these iterations to superstardom? We take a look.

How did these viral It items take over social media?

Apart from the endless endorsements from fashion’s favourite folk, brands and labels today are gravitating towards an unforgettable social media presence. Drama is a key ingredient in transforming these pieces from a runway staple to one that dominates public perception. Think Coperni’s final spray-on dress at Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection or Balenciaga’s seemingly recycled Lays bag that caught the ire of industry insiders. What did all of them have in common? A big dollop of headline-grabbing theatrics that fuelled the curiosity of regular Reel-scrolling people.

Social media chatter ensured we were all watching and lapping up even the most impractical of creations. With TikTok and Instagram determining our preferences, these It pieces demanded irreplaceable closet space. Today, thanks to social media, a new wave of fashion is upon us — one that is irrevocably driven by digital engagement.

What are some of fashion’s most viral It items of the past year?