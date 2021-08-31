You’ve heard it right. Net-a-Porter has joined forces with popular coffee roaster BETWEEN to launch Net Goes Green, a conscious food set that’s available exclusively at the BETWEEN’s coffee shop location at Tai Kwun from now until September 26. The set is also available via BETWEEN’s online delivery services.

Presented in Net-a-Porter’s signature black box, the set features three items including a plant-based Katsu Sando, which uses locally grown sweet potato and kale, complemented with togarashi mayo and served on dark charcoal bread, and two decadent Tofu Cream Cheese Vegan tarts with white chocolate icing.

If you’re dining in, there’s also two BETWEEN signatures you can choose from: the Sesame Mountain, which is a stylish concoction of black sesame paste and coconut milk, or the Direct Trade Coffee, with refreshing notes of ginger lily, lemon, oolong tea.

Net Goes Green Conscious Food Set

Each set also comes with store credits that can be used on Net-a-Porter’s e-commerce site.

Net-a-Porter is known for fabulous fashion, but through this one-of-a-kind partnership with BETWEEN, they hope to raise awareness for and inspire consumers to live a more sustainably-minded lifestyle, from considering the sources of their shopping to where their food comes from.

Net-a-Porter has long been an advocate of building a more conscious community not just within the fashion circle, but in its other categories including beauty, jewellery and lifestyle design. Its growing NET SUSTAIN edit for example, has been a section on its e-commerce website dedicated to brands that have made it their mission to be greener, cleaner and kinder to the environment, such as AMEN, Aromatherapy Associates, CAES, Dr Barbara Sturm, Ganni, Laura Lombardi, Seed to Skin, Veja and more.

The Net Sustain Cafe and the special Net Goes Green conscious food set is available exclusively at BETWEEN’s Tai Kwun location from now until September 26, 2021.