New in Men’s Fashion This May 2022: Hermès, Kenzo and More

Everything new in men’s fashion this May 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on.

Blue is the colour of the month. From leather satchels to reflective bombers and even more reflective sandals, here’s this month’s roundup to add to your wish list now.

Kenzo

Image courtesy of Kenzo

In a limited-edition capsule ahead of his first full-scale collection for Kenzo, new artistic director Nigo presents a wardrobe of 15 genderless denim essentials. Each piece from the drop features a new embroidered boke flower motif, created by Nigo.

Supreme

Image courtesy of Supreme

Who knew that cowhide and twill taffeta belonged together? Supreme does. This bomber jacket blends hip-hop

and cyberpunk references into a single deliciously vibrant streetwear staple. The twist? It’s coated with pearl particles for a tasteful shimmer — perfect for attracting magpies and leprechauns.

Givenchy

Matthew Williams and New York-based artist Josh Smith make the Grim Reaper seem fun and approachable for once. The star of high-profile nightmares and renaissance paintings found its way on to these Givenchy shorts, right behind the house’s actual logo. That begs the question: are we about to witness Mr Reaper’s foray into fitness influencing?

Prada

Image courtesy of Prada

Raf Simons’ and Miuccia Prada’s collaborations are eye candy, with accessories and footwear no exception. This season’s collection includes utilitarian leather sandals with chromed insoles — something to put on your wishlist if you want your dad to be a tad more fashionable.

Loro Piana

This Loro Piana sweater in a baby cashmere and linen blend comes in a colour designed to inspire jealousy among those who can’t get to French Riviera this season.

Hermès

There are few textures whose elegance rivals that of Hermès’s Togo Calfskin. This Hac à Dos bag, the heir to the house’s Haut à Courroies model, is a prime example of utility complementing sophistication. Wear it over the shoulder or across the body.

