Runway Report: New York Fashion Week Day 3 Recap

On February 11th, New York fashion week returned and blessed us all with the latest collections of the city’s veterans, some fresh faces and enticing guest appearances.

Here is our picks of the most memorable shows from the day 3 of New York Fashion Week:

AREA









Area Autumn 2022

In the fashion of a true rebelle, Area showed its Spring 2022 Couture collection at New York Fashion Week, just days after the Couture week finished in Paris. Area’s army of fierce showgirls appeared in feather-trimmed sweatpants, golden bikinis and crystal-bestrewed gowns. Piotr Panszcyk’s ambition to devise a fashion moment both glamorous and humorous was evident. The ostrich-clad pants à la Big Bird appeared alongside butterfly masks and that resplendent silver gown covered in stones, a variation of which was worn by Simone Biles at the 2021 Met Gala.

Altuzarra









Altuzarra Autumn 2022

Altuzarra leaned into earthiness, craftiness and loftiness in their autumn 2022 collection, as represented by the top-heavy layered styling and masterful fusion of textures. The lineup summoned naturalistic inspirations and interpreted them in an elegant Manhattan-esque context. Boho skirts under high-collar boiled-wool jackets, along with sleeveless leather dresses read as references to pre-Gabriela Hearst Chloé, while the paillette-embellished final looks offered a pleasant break from Altuzarra’s signature militaristic tailoring.

Khaite









Khaite Autumn 2022

Khaite was launched in 2016 upon three simple pillars: cashmere sweaters, tailoring and denim. Catherine Holstein’s utilitarian vision for the brand was apparent in the autumn 2022 collection – various zip jackets strutted alongside leather dresses and oversized blazers. Constructional ingenuity was a part of the show as much as any of the models, as was attested by the elongated tops with shoulder pads and flattering folded details that stemmed from them, or by a floor-length cinched boiler coat with a shimmery lozenge motif.

Ulla Johnson









Ulla Johnson Autumn 2022

Her autumn 2022 collection Ulla Johnson decided to show at the New York Public Library. The premise of every Johnson show is usually simple: printed dresses with ruffles, but – oh my – how she manages to twist it in a fresh way every single time. There were voluminous lamé blouses, styled with jeans and corduroy pants, masterfully crocheted dresses and, all around, brilliant knitwork. Overall, the collection was a testament to youthful high-brow Americana and a roaring success.